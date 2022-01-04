ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Football Team sets date to reveal new name: 'Mark your calendars, Washington family'

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago
Great news for fans of the Washington Football Team — come February, that mouthful of a name will be no more. The team formerly known as the Washington Redskins will reveal their new name and identity on Feb. 2, the franchise revealed Tuesday. "Mark your...

