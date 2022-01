One year ago this Thursday, President Donald Trump attempted to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election by exploiting ambiguities in the 1887 Electoral Count Act. Thankfully, Senate Democrats have set out to reform the act — and senior Senate Republicans have begun to signal that they might be willing to join the effort. That's excellent news, because reforming the ECA is important, and doing so on a bipartisan basis is the best way of all to accomplish it.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO