ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball Jackpot swells to $610M and Mega Millions jackpot hits $253M; SWVA residents share how they would spend the money

By Kelsey Jean-Baptiste, Kim Yonick
WFXR
WFXR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZPeu_0dcXFQqU00

(WFXR) — Since there was no lucky winner in Monday’s night Powerball drawing, the jackpot has grown to an estimated $610 million.

The lucky person who matches all five numbers and the Powerball number can opt for the cash value of $434.2 million. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5.

In addition to the rising Powerball jackpot, the Mega Millions jackpot also increased to an estimated $253 million. That drawing is set for Tuesday, Jan. 4. The lucky person who has the winning ticket can opt for the cash option of $175.6 million.

#BettyWhiteChallenge urges everyone to support animals in their community

What would you do if you won the lottery?

Many people, like Blacksburg resident Ellen Habteyonas, say they would lose their mind!

“First I would definitely make a stop at Bath and Body Works…get a little bit of everything, and stock up,” said Habteyonas.

Others say they would go on an adventure.

“I would just get into it. I would get into an awesome adventure…somewhere tropical with palm trees,” said Mary Desmond of Blacksburg.

Get breaking news, weather, and sports by subscribing to WFXR’s email list

Plenty of people in the Commonwealth say they would give back to charities, mutual fund aids, and communities that struggle from poverty.

However, a spokesperson with the Virginia Lottery, John Hagerty, says if a person wins that much money, they should be a little more prepared.

“When we are talking about this kind of money, you need a financial team, tax expert, the average person does not have the kind of training to deal with as big of a prize as this,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty says it’s not smart to buy a bunch of lottery tickets because your chances of winning do not improve, since the jackpot is so large!

He tells people to have fun with the lottery, buy any amount of tickets they desire, but do not go overboard.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

What can you buy with the $540 million Powerball jackpot

(WFXR) — The Powerball drawing is set for Monday night and the jackpot has swelled to $540 million. If you have the lucky ticket, you could be taking home $380 million after taxes. What can you buy with the winnings? The drawing is set for 10:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 3.
LOTTERY
WFXR

Powerball jackpot increases to estimated $540M ahead of Monday night’s drawing

(WFXR) – Get your tickets! Monday night’s Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $540 million. The drawing will take place at 11 p.m. Monday night. Tickets can be purchased until 10 p.m. for tonight’s drawing. If anyone matches all five main numbers and the Powerball, they will win the jackpot. Even matching all five […]
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Rock Hill Herald

Wife flabbergasted by lottery jackpot asks husband to double check NC ticket

It’s a North Carolina lottery win one 32-year-old woman didn’t expect — or believe. Anabel Monter Martinez told her husband “to go back to the store and check” the lottery ticket again after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. Martinez’s husband bought...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Swva#Bath And Body Works#Commonwealth#The Virginia Lottery
myrtlebeachonline.com

She thought her lottery ticket was worth $200 — but she won much more in NC

A woman thought her lottery ticket was worth $200 — but she won even more money in North Carolina. Betty Brantley was checking her ticket when she realized she had actually scored a $200,000 prize. Now, she plans to get extra Christmas gifts for her three children, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.
LOTTERY
The Grand Rapids Press

These were the luckiest Powerball numbers in 2021

The first Powerball drawing of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 1 and with it comes one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot of $483 million is already the 12th-largest Powerball jackpot ever and should ticket sales exceed expectations, it could become the 11th-largest.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFXR

WFXR

2K+
Followers
578
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy