Powerball Jackpot swells to $610M and Mega Millions jackpot hits $253M; SWVA residents share how they would spend the money

(WFXR) — Since there was no lucky winner in Monday’s night Powerball drawing, the jackpot has grown to an estimated $610 million.

The lucky person who matches all five numbers and the Powerball number can opt for the cash value of $434.2 million. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5.

In addition to the rising Powerball jackpot, the Mega Millions jackpot also increased to an estimated $253 million. That drawing is set for Tuesday, Jan. 4. The lucky person who has the winning ticket can opt for the cash option of $175.6 million.

What would you do if you won the lottery?

Many people, like Blacksburg resident Ellen Habteyonas, say they would lose their mind!

“First I would definitely make a stop at Bath and Body Works…get a little bit of everything, and stock up,” said Habteyonas.

Others say they would go on an adventure.

“I would just get into it. I would get into an awesome adventure…somewhere tropical with palm trees,” said Mary Desmond of Blacksburg.

Plenty of people in the Commonwealth say they would give back to charities, mutual fund aids, and communities that struggle from poverty.

However, a spokesperson with the Virginia Lottery, John Hagerty, says if a person wins that much money, they should be a little more prepared.

“When we are talking about this kind of money, you need a financial team, tax expert, the average person does not have the kind of training to deal with as big of a prize as this,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty says it’s not smart to buy a bunch of lottery tickets because your chances of winning do not improve, since the jackpot is so large!

He tells people to have fun with the lottery, buy any amount of tickets they desire, but do not go overboard.

