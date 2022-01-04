ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Buffalo Sabres forwards Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch and Anders Bjork placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced forwards Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch and Anders Bjork have been placed in the NHL's...

www.wkbw.com

