Music

The Ergs! release new song

Punknews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ergs! have released a new song. The song is...

www.punknews.org

kiss951.com

20 Pop Songs That Turn 20 In 2022

It’s crazy to think of how much music has changed over the years, especially with top 40 hits. Below, we have compiled a list of 20 songs that turn 20 in 2022. We still can’t believe how quickly time flies, as some of these songs still hold to this day.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Dave Grohl Used Music As Inspiration While Writing Memoir 2021 In Review

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl had a top 21 story from October 2021 when he spoke with Audacy's Nicole Alvarez about his newly released New York Times bestselling memoir The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music. They sent over some highlights from the interview. Challenge of deciding what to write...
MUSIC
#Ergs#Dirtnap Records
WTAP

Local musician Evan Cunningham releases new song

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A local musician can now say he’s heard another one of his songs on the radio. The last time we spoke with Evan Cunningham was when he was our Academic Achiever of the Week back in March. Back then, Cunningham was already making music... playing...
MARIETTA, OH
hiphop-n-more.com

Frank Ocean Releases New Song After Christmas blonded RADIO Show — Listen

This past week, Frank Ocean dropped some new merchandise on his website. It was a few t-shirts and posters and on his Instagram Story, he told us that it was leftover from last year when he wanted to continue his rave concept. He started hosting club nights at the end of 2019 where he played new music that was supposedly going to appear on the forthcoming album, but the pandemic held that up.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

UNIVERSE X SF9 Release Trailer Video for New Song 'Savior'

UNIVERSE has released a mysterious concept trailer video of the group SF9, making headlines. On the December 26, UNIVERSE, a global fandom platform, drew attention by releasing a trailer of the concept of SF9's new song "Savior" through the app and official SNS channel. The released video catches the eye...
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ghostcultmag.com

McStine and Minnemann Release a New Song “Share Your Light”

McStine and Minneman – the Progressive Music super-duo of Randy McStine and Marco Minnemann have shared a new single – “Send Your Light” to ring in 2022! Check it out!. Check out our recent interview with Randy McStine:
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Duncan Patterson to Release Grace Road in March; New Song Posted

Something perhaps of niche appeal here, but I consider myself part of the niche, so whatever. Duncan Patterson, original bassist of Anathema whose catalog also includes work as a founding member of Antimatter and Alternative 4 and Íon, has a new solo album due in March through Strangelight Records. His last solo offering was 2016’s The Eternity Suite, which built out arrangements from Anathema‘s 1996 landmark, Eternity, into atmospheric orchestral interpretations, and the upcoming Grace Road feels immediately more traditionally song-based — at least if the first song is anything to go by.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Alesso And Katy Perry Release Catchy New Song “When I’m Gone”

Katy Perry teams up with Alesso to bring an EDM style to New Years. The video features a cyberpunk aesthetic including industrial environments as well as robots and glitched text. The song revolves around not being able to move on and the feelings that come when a special person still holds a place in your heart even when apart. The somber lyrics are paired with a cheerful EDM beat that makes you want to dance the night away.
MUSIC
NME

ITZY’s Lia to release new solo song for soundtrack of ‘The Red Sleeve’

ITZY vocalist Lia is set to contribute a new song for the soundtrack of the historical K-drama series, The Red Sleeve. According to a report by The Korea Times, the singer will be releasing a ballad tentatively titled ‘Light You Like A Star’ on January 3. The song will be part of the official soundtrack of the MBC historical romance K-drama The Red Sleeve.
WORLD
udiscovermusic.com

Alison Wonderland Releases New Song And Video, ‘Fear Of Dying’

Alison Wonderland begins 2022 with a powerful new single and video, “Fear of Dying.”. On “Fear of Dying,” which Alison wrote and produced, she unpacks the ever-present anxiety and crippling fear of losing someone close to you – coupling her trademark head-spinning drops and angelic vocals with hop-skip drum patterns and infectious gamer synth blips.
THEATER & DANCE
Punknews.org

The Interrupters to release new album

The Interrupters have finished recording their fourth studio album. As part of an instagram post, the band stated that the they just finished laying down tracks and will release the LP in 2022. They released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. You can see the post below.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Premiere: Honeydrip 'Waistline (SIM Remix)'

Montreal-based producer and DJ Honeydrip has invited various artists to remix her striking 2021 debut EP, ‘Anti-Ego’. Featuring fellow Montreal artists Ouri and SIM, as well as Toronto-based Korea Town Acid, Lima-via-Mexico City's Lukro and Bristol’s MISH, the ‘Anti-Ego’ remix EP reshapes the dub-indebted pressure and thick, breaksy rhythms of Honeydrip’s original tracks into bold new forms.
MUSIC
guitar.com

Dave Mustaine shares a taste of Life In Hell, a new song from Megadeth’s highly anticipated new album

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has shared a second taste of the band’s upcoming album, The Sick, The Dying And The Dead in a short video addressed to a lucky fan. The brief listen of the track Life In Hell marks the second time Mustaine has teased material from the group’s 16th studio album – and once again, he delivered it through Cameo, a video service which lets fans pay celebrities for custom messages.
MUSIC
weisradio.com

“Circles Around This Town”: Maren Morris releasing new song on Friday

Maren Morris is kicking off 2022 with new music. On Monday, the superstar singer confirmed that she is releasing a new song on Friday, “Circles Around This Town.” She shared the news alongside the cover art that shows her wearing a tassel crop top and ripped jeans and leaning against a vintage car. She accompanied the post with the tagline “get lost, get found” and a pair of map emojis.
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

Eric Clapton Releases New Song, Amid More Controversy

Eric Clapton has released a new song, “Heart of a Child.” The song arrived on Dec. 24, 2021, two days after the musical legend generated headlines for yet another head-scratching announcement. Listen to the new track, written by Clapton and Robin Monotti, below. The surprise release follows his...
MUSIC

