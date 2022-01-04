The Ergs! release new song

Something perhaps of niche appeal here, but I consider myself part of the niche, so whatever. Duncan Patterson, original bassist of Anathema whose catalog also includes work as a founding member of Antimatter and Alternative 4 and Íon, has a new solo album due in March through Strangelight Records. His last solo offering was 2016’s The Eternity Suite, which built out arrangements from Anathema‘s 1996 landmark, Eternity, into atmospheric orchestral interpretations, and the upcoming Grace Road feels immediately more traditionally song-based — at least if the first song is anything to go by.

