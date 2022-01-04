ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

New manufacturing campus brings 70 jobs to Claremore

By Kelsey Kane, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2jxM_0dcXEgz100

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Lufkin Industries is making Claremore its home for a new manufacturing campus, and is bringing with it 70 new jobs.

Lufkin Industries, which manufactures oilfield equipment, made the announcement on Monday.

Lufkin has 28 locations around the world, and the new Claremore facility will be its Oklahoma headquarters. It will manufacture rod pumping systems.

Located at the Claremore Industrial Park, Lufkin recently acquired a 179,000 square-foot building and is in the process of beginning operations.

Lufkin is hiring for positions including machinists, machine operators, assembly operators, machining technicians, manufacturing engineers and more.

A career fair scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Northeast Tech Claremore Campus at 1901 North Highway 88 in Claremore.

In addition, Lufkin representatives will be at the Lufkin building at 844 Lowry Road in Claremore on Friday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to answer questions and complete on-site interviews.

A complete list of career opportunities and application can be found here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Fire reported near Admiral Twin Drive-In in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating after a fire was reported near the Admiral Twin Drive-In in Tulsa. Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department says crews had to cut a lock to get access to the fire. The cause is under investigation. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma’s supply of monoclonal antibodies could run out before the month is over

TULSA, Okla. — The State of Oklahoma could deplete its stock of monoclonal antibodies before the month is over, says Oklahoma’s top health official. The state’s supply of drugs that boosts an immune system response with artificial blood cells to better fight the virus is being impacted by multiple things happening at the same time. Out of the three readily available monoclonal antibody types that have been in use through much of the pandemic, only one of those brands is able to work against the Omicron variant (Sotrovimab). With Omicron being the primary strain moving through the U.S. right now, all states are competing for any stock of Sotrovimab that is available or that comes off the assembly line. That stock is controlled by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and it is distributed out to states based on infection levels.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Chili Bowl is back in Tulsa for 2022 championship

TULSA, Okla. — Nicknamed “the Super Bowl of midget racing,” the 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl is back in Tulsa for the indoor midget race car national championship. The event starts Monday, Jan. 10 and runs through Jan. 15 at the Tulsa Expo Raceway inside Expo Square.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
45K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy