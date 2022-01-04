ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India Hicks delights royal fans with an unseen snap of a young Prince Charles chatting to her mother Lady Pamela Hicks at her 1960 wedding

Daily Mail
India Hicks has delighted royal fans with an unseen photograph of a young Prince Charles on her mother Lady Pamela Hicks' wedding day.

Lady Pamela, now 92, the younger daughter of Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, wed interior decorator and designer David Hicks at Romsey Abbey in Hampshire, on January 13, 1960.

Charles, then 11 years old, is pictured chatting to the bride and groom following the service.

The young prince is pictured with his back towards the camera in India's new black-and-white snap, although many royal commenters noted his ears make him easy to identify, even from behind.

India Hicks has delighted royal fans with an unseen photograph of a young Prince Charles on her mother Lady Pamela Hicks' wedding day.
Charles joined his father the Duke of Edinburgh and sister Princess Anne at the 1960 wedding. Above, escorting Lady Mountbatten, wife of Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, downstairs during the reception which followed Lady Pamela's wedding

The Queen could not attend the wedding because she was heavily pregnant with Prince Andrew, but senior royals including the Queen Mother, Prince Philip and Princess Margaret all turned out for the occasion.

Princess Anne, then just nine years old, was a bridesmaid.

In a second photo, the radiant bride and groom are seen walking down the stairs, with the bride being helped with her wedding gown.

One delighted royal follower wrote: 'That’s HRH Prince of Wales. The ears have it! Great post. Thanks for sharing India.'

Another posted: 'Could recognize Prince Charles’ ears anywhere! What a gorgeous photo!'

Lady Pamela, daughter of Philip's maternal uncle Lord 'Dickie' Mountbatten, was a lady-in-waiting to the Queen and a bridesmaid at their 1947 wedding.



For her own wedding, she had Princess Anne as a bridesmaid alongside Princess Clarissa of Hesse, her goddaughter Victoria Marten and her niece's Jonna Knatchbull and Amanda Knatchbull.

The formal reception was held at the family home of Broadlands, in Hampshire.

In recent years Lady Pamela has spoken more about the roles and relationships within the royal family via India's podcast, and shared her thoughts on the coronation in an ITV.

Recalling the coronation in 1953, Lady Pamela said: '[The Queen] looked so frail, just this one young woman.

'Seeing her, this young woman of 27, utterly alone, I wondered how she'd have the strength to undertake this duty all her life. I think one knew she would, because there's such inner strength there.'

She also shared her thoughts on the royal wedding, describing it as surprisingly chaotic.

Worth the wait: Prince Charles's goddaughter India Hicks wed David Flint Wood, her partner of 26 years, in September 

She told how the Queen's bouquet couldn't be found. Her pearls were also missing, until someone remembered at the last moment that they had been displayed with the wedding gifts.

Last September, India Hicks, Prince Charles' goddaughter, wed her partner David Flint Wood after 26 years together.

The service 'had all the English wedding trimmings, complete with a choir and an organist', India wrote of the day.

Friends including Brooke Shields, Christian Louboutin and Sophie Dahl were among the guests, as were members of India's well-connected family.

