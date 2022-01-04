ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TDG Gold drills 2.89 g/t AuEq over 29 metres at Shasta, British Columbia

By Staff Writer
WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to announce the first composite drill results from its 2021 Shasta diamond drill campaign which include 29.0 metres ('m') of 1.78 grams per tonne ('g/t') gold ('Au') with 89 g/t silver ('Ag') [2.89 g/t AuEq**] in drillhole SH21-005 and 33.5 m of 1.03 g/t Au with 41 g/t Ag [1.53 g/t AuEq**] in drillhole SH21-004 - both within the Shasta Creek Zone south of the historical workings at TDG's Shasta project located in the Toodoggone District of north-central B.C. Included in this update are the over-limit assay results from drillholes SH21-004 and SH21-005 which were unavailable in TDG's November 29, 2021 news release (see here) along with results from drillholes SH21-001, SH21-003 and historical 2007 drillholes re-assayed in 2021 (SH07-001 and SH07-002). Results have been received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ('SGS') and whilst SGS has completed its QA/QC protocols for these results, a comprehensive internal Data Quality Analysis ('DQA') by TDG is still underway with subsequent assay results from the Shasta project still pending. Therefore the results for the purposes of this news release are still considered preliminary.
