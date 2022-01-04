ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Alexa smart plugs with 6,300 5-star Amazon ratings are under $5 today

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bREK8_0dcXDH4l00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Smart home gadgets like Alexa smart plugs can add so much convenience to your life by simplifying daily tasks. That’s why everyone loves them so much. On top of that, it’s just so cool to be able to control things with your smartphone or a voice command. We’re truly living in the future! Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find so many great deals on smart home gadgets. For example, TP-Link Kasa LED smart light bulbs are $10 each instead of $17. That’s a huge discount!

Those deals are great, but there’s one particular bargain that our readers have been flocking to Amazon to buy. It offers a nice big discount on what might very well be the single most popular type of smart home device out there. That’s right, we’re talking about Alexa smart plugs, and popular Esicoo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs are on sale for just $4.98 each today.

Amazon’s best deal on Alexa smart plugs

Sure, we love smart locks and brilliant smart home gadgets like the MyQ smart garage door opener. It lets you control your garage door using your smartphone or even your voice. It’s back on sale for less than $26 after having sold out last during Black Friday. What’s more, you can score a $30 Amazon credit if you take advantage of the Key promotion Amazon is running right now!

Now, there’s something else on sale that’s a far simpler addition to any smart home. It goes without saying that we’re talking about smart plugs. And Amazon is running an incredible limited-time sale on Esicoo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs.

These plugs with 6,300 5-star Amazon ratings happen to be on sale at an impossibly low price right now!

There is no question that these are among the most beloved smart plugs on Amazon’s whole site. Just scroll through the Amazon reviews and ratings on the product page, and you’ll see how much people like them. Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these plugs so much that they awarded the product 5 stars. This should go without saying, but that’s no easy feat for a new product. Of course, what’s not to love when you can pick up a 4-pack at full retail price for just $33?

That price is more than fair. But you won’t pay that much right now if you score a 4-pack while they’re on sale.

Special Amazon sale

The normal price of $8.25 per plug is indeed a bargain for plugs as popular and reliable as Esicoo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs. Heck, Amazon’s own Alexa smart plug costs a whopping $25 just for one! But if grab a 4-pack of Esicoo’s popular plugs today, you’ll pay so much less. A new discount plus a coupon slash your cost to just $4.98 per plug.

That’s unbelievable for smart plugs with 6,300 5-star Amazon reviews!

Are you just beginning to dip your toes in the smart home market? Or perhaps you’re a tech-savvy veteran who has been in it for years. In either case, there are a few different types of connected gadgets you definitely need in your arsenal.

Smart locks are somewhere near the top of the list, and you have some home security cameras spread around your house. If you don’t, you really should take advantage of Amazon’s sale on the hot new Wyze Cam Spotlight v3 camera. It’s so great that this top-rated camera with free cloud storage and a crazy new color night vision feature is available for just $35!

But Alexa smart plugs are still at the top of the list for pretty much everyone. Long story short, you really don’t want to miss this great deal.

This deal on Esicoo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs is likely to end sometime soon. The potential problem is that these deals tend to be very popular with our readers. That means there’s always a chance the deal will sell out long before it’s set to expire. This is something we’ve seen happen pretty often with deep discounts like this. Definitely hurry up or you might miss out!

Esicoo Wi-Fi Smart Plug fast facts

  • These best-selling Wi-Fi smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and popular smart home platforms
  • The free companion app for smartphones lets you control your smart plugs from anywhere in the world using your iPhone, Android phone, or tablet
  • No hub required
  • Control your plugs manually or set schedules, timers, and rules
  • Create groups to control more than one smart plug at a time
  • Easy to install and easy to operate — the perfect addition to any smart home setup

TP-Link Kasa smart plugs also back in stock

If you’re looking for another great option and you don’t mind spending a tiny bit more money, we’ve got just the thing. Amazon has TP-Link Kasa smart plugs back in stock right now for the first time in weeks. They’re $7.50 each, but that’s a fair price for Alexa smart plugs with 23,000 5-star reviews!

  • TP-Link’s Kasa smart plugs let you control just about anything in your home using a simple app on your smartphone
  • They also support voice control thanks to integrations with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Turn your devices on and off with a simple voice command!
  • Works with lamps, fans, home appliances, Christmas lights, and so much more
  • Use the scheduling feature in the app to turn your devices off and on at certain times each day, or only on specific days each week
  • Simple setup lets you configure each one in about 1 minute
  • UL certified for safe use
  • 2-year warranty provided by TP-Link

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This mesmerizing Amazon kitchen gadget that went viral on TikTok is only $19

We seriously can’t get over how many awesome Amazon kitchen gadgets there are out there these days. And the best part is the fact that most of the cool stuff you can find out there is affordable. In fact, it’s priced so reasonably that you’d have to be crazy not to get it. Looking for a few examples? We thought you’d never ask. One of the best ones out there is the Govee smart Bluetooth meat thermometer, which is on sale for just $28. It’s an amazing device that helps you cook perfect steak and chicken every single time. I also...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

14 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it's even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
SlashGear

The horrifying reason Amazon had to update Alexa

Every so often, we’ll hear of dumb and sometimes dangerous internet challenges that have caught on with the teenagers of the world. As if eating Tide pods or swallowing spoonfuls of cinnamon wasn’t enough, there’s apparently a new one making the rounds that challenges the brave and foolhardy to touch a penny to the partially exposed prongs of a plugged-in phone charger. One parent learned about this challenge in a rather alarming way, as Alexa suggested it as a challenge to her 10-year-old daughter.
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 55-inch QLED TV is ONLY $370 at Best Buy today

You don’t have to empty your savings account if you want to upgrade your home theater setup through 4K TV deals or QLED TV deals, as retailers are offering discounts on a wide variety of brands and models of TVs that cater to different preferences and budgets. One of the deals that you shouldn’t miss is Best Buy’s $280 discount for the 55-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which nearly halves its price to just $370 from its original price of $650.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Smart Home Devices#Myq
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
In Style

The Amazon Leggings With Over 48,000 Perfect Ratings Just Went on Sale

If you're anything like us, it takes an insane amount of willpower not to live in leggings the second cold weather hits. In our defense, there really is no reason to change — leggings are one of the few pieces of clothing that can go from a morning workout to the grocery store to dinner with friends without looking out of place. While you can certainly wear a pair of leggings to both a sweat sesh and a coffee date, you shouldn't necessarily wear the same pair; it's smart to keep a few different options in your closet to stay cozy (and fresh) throughout the winter months.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find so thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. ZZZhen Weighted Blanket – High Breathability – 48”72” 15LB – Premium Heavy Blankets...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best phone to buy for 2022

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro boast wireless charging, amazing rear camera setups, powerful processors for lag-free gaming and 5G. But if you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, those models aren't the only ones to consider, with competitors such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and Sony Xperia all offering great specs at a range of prices. Samsung even offers what others don't -- foldable phones, including a flip phone.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

If you bought this at Amazon in the past year, there’s a recall you need to see

Fire hazard is the kind of safety issue that will generate product recalls, and we witnessed a few such actions recently. Amazon has a product of its own that poses a fire risk, so the retailer issued a recall for some of the AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattresses that it had been selling online for nearly a year. If you happen to be sleeping on one of the mattresses in the recall, you should take action immediately and contact Amazon to settle the matter.
AMAZON
BGR.com

BGR.com

288K+
Followers
6K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy