ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meteorologist Lacey Swope Makes Major Announcement

By News 9
news9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe News 9 family is getting a new member in 2022. News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope announced Tuesday that she is pregnant with her...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Meteorologist
Us Weekly

Sister, Sister’s Marques Houston and Wife Miya Dickey Welcome Their 1st Baby

This Sister, Sister star is now a father! Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey, welcomed daughter Zara on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston, 40, gushed to Us on Wednesday, December 8. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”
CELEBRITIES
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
E! News

Michelle Kwan Gives Birth to First Baby and Shares Photo of Daughter

Michelle Kwan said it best: "I'm always full of surprises." The former Olympic figure skater revealed she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Kalista Belle Kwan. "I'm overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news," Michelle wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Jan. 5. "I've always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she's a perfect miracle."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Property Brothers’ Drew Scott’s Wife Linda Phan Is Pregnant With Their 1st Baby

This Property Brother is going to be a parent! Drew Scott’s wife, Linda Phan, is pregnant with their first baby. “Guess we’re doing weekly bathroom selfies now,” the reality star, 43, captioned a Tuesday, December 21, Instagram photo showing the 36-year-old Canada native’s baby bump progress in a pink dress. “It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

The Challenge’s Kam Williams Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With Boyfriend Leroy Garrett: This Is the ‘Best Gift’

Baby on board! The Challenge stars Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett are expecting their first child together. “We always give each other the best gifts that money can’t buy, & this is by far the best gift we’ve been able to give & ever receive 👶🏽🎁🎄❤️,” Williams, 27, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 22. “Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!!”
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
Popculture

Jordan Fisher's Wife Ellie Pregnant With Couple's First Child

Jordan Fisher is going to be a dad! The Broadway star and his wife Ellie are expecting their first child, a baby boy, the couple announced Tuesday. The former Dancing With the Stars champion, who is currently starring on stage as Dear Evan Hansen, took to Instagram with an adorable video in which his wife surprises him with a positive pregnancy test to break the big news.
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

End to all rumours about Natalya and TJ’s divorce

Fans are worried that Natalya Neidhart’s marriage to former WWE superstar Tyson Kidd is in peril now that Season 7 of Total Divas has ended because TJ hasn’t been on an episode of her hit E! reality TV series in more than a couple of years. Is it true that Nattie and TJ are no longer together?
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee reveals the real reason her husband has 'quit' Instagram

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee has opened up about her husband deleting his Instagram account and the pair no longer sharing photos of their children in some candid comments. The star decided to take part in an Instagram Q+A with fans when the questions came flooding in. One asked:...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy