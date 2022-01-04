ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MVD Visual: Through the Shadow (2015) - Reviewed

Cover picture for the articleBrazilian writer-director Walter Lima Jr. has been an active film industry veteran since 1965 when he debuted his period drama Plantation Boy before going on to win the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival for his 1969 critical favorite Brazil Year 2000. Remaining active for the next fifty years, producing...

/Film

Why Steve McQueen Refused A Role In Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid

From J-Lo's long list of outrageous on-set demands to Christian Bale chewing out a crew member behind the scenes of "Terminator: Salvation," Hollywood has a long and colorful history of prima donnas and difficult actors. Two of the champs, the famously tetchy Val Kilmer and the legendarily bizarre Marlon Brando, even teamed up on "The Island of Dr. Moreau" to scupper the career of director Richard Stanley.
Popculture

John Travolta Thriller Movie Poised to Leave Netflix

One of the many movies leaving Netflix at the end of January is The General's Daughter, a 1999 mystery thriller starring John Travolta. The Paramount Pictures movie features Travolta as Chief Warrant Officer Paul Brenner, who investigates the sexual assault and murder of a general's daughter. It was based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nelson DeMille.
IndieWire

‘Being the Ricardos’: Creating the Behind-the-Scenes Life of Lucy and Desi

Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Amazon Studios, for this edition we look at how costume designer Susan Lyall, production designer Jon Hutman, and cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth re-imagined the private and backstage life of Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos.” For Jon Hutman, the production designer who built the original “The West Wing” sets, the focus of his latest collaboration with Aaron Sorkin was familiar territory. “What...
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Titane (2021)

Directed by Julia Ducournau. Starring Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon, Garance Marillier, Lais Salameh, Mara Cisse, Marin Judas, Myriem Akheddiou and Bertrand Bonello. A woman strangely attracted to metal seeks refuge from the consequences of her violent actions. Forget everything you’ve heard about Julia Ducournau’s Titane. Ignore the mystery generated by...
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
Polygon

12 best movies new to streaming to watch in January 2022

Welcome to 2022! It’s the start of a brand new year, filled with exciting possibilities and new hopes, not mention a whole slew of films to look forward to. Between Scream 5 and Morbius, not to mention other highly anticipated releases such as Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Pixar’s Turning Red, the first quarter of the year promises to one filled with fantastic movies worth getting excited for. The same could be said for streaming as well, as the first month of the new year boasts several critically-acclaimed classics and memorable new additions to stream from home.
Fatherly

Catch The Most Romantic Movie of 2021 Before It Leaves HBO Max

People of a certain age have strong feelings about The Matrix. And with good reason. In 1999, angsty teens everywhere got their first introduction to metaphysical philosophy books that they only heard were cool, combined with a nice dose of ’80s William Gibson books and anime films like Ghost In The Shell, which, were, then, hard to find on VHS. The soundtrack for the first film unironically contained cuts from Rage Against the Machine, Rob Zombie, and Propellerheads. It’s possibly Keanu Reeves’ best movie, and we all know the performances from Carrie-Ann Moss and Laurence Fishburne are sublime. But the new Matrix sequel — The Matrix Resurrections — is shocking because it’s not only the most surprisingly romantic movie of 2021 but also because it’s not even trying to be cool anymore. Here’s why it’s great, and why can’t sleep on it before it leaves HBO Max in three weeks. No major spoilers ahead.
thexboxhub.com

The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel Review

If you’ve got a horror story to tell, a visual novel wouldn’t be your ideal first stop. Other media are just set up to do it better. Horror movies are rollercoasters, strapping you in and forcing you through its rising dread and horrific payoffs. Horror novels root around in your imagination, creating things that aren’t there. And horror games immerse you in the setting, making it clear that these things are happening to you. A horror visual novel has none of these things. They tend to be too stop-start to be a rollercoaster, too visual to manipulate your imagination, too disconnected to be immersive.
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
thexboxhub.com

In My Shadow Review

Shadow theatre or shadow play has been popular ever since the human race learnt that projecting shadows on walls via light could be used as some good old evening entertainment – at least until the dawn of Netflix. From the simple technique of using your hands to create magical animals to the more complex use of stick puppets and 2D backdrops, it’s something that has amazed generations.
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Second Sight Films Finds 'The Hitcher' Negative, Begins 4K Restoration!

Last year, UK distributor Second Sight Films gave the film world some bad news with the confirmation that, based on the surviving source elements and inability to track down the original negative, the 1986 Robert Harmon horror shocker The Hitcher starring Rutger Hauer would not be able to undergo a 4K restoration. Simply put, the elements and the means weren’t there. It was a devastating blow to horror fans keen on upgrading their old VHS tapes and DVD copies to pristine and crisp 4K UHD picture and sound quality.
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

The Sixth Extinction: Roland Emmerich's Moonfall Gets a New Poster and Full Synopsis

This February sees the release of Roland Emmerich's latest planet destroying movie. The director of Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow and 2012 has a brand new plan for the end of Earth. This time, the moon will be crashing into our planet, securing final doom for mankind and causing another global extinction event. The film will be in theaters on February 4, 2022 in the U.S.. The movie has quite cast that features Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Michael Pena, and Donald Sutherland. Never one to shy away from visual effect spectacles, Emmerich has not had a hit in years, but hopes to redeem himself with this callback to a better time in armageddon movies. Check out the latest poster below!!
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot Gives Update on Film Status and Time Frame

Although Wonder Woman 1984 had an extremely divisive response, it was still considered a success for Warner Bros. and their DC film universe. The film was released day and date to streaming and cinemas, being one of the first major films to use that formula. Despite backlash from audiences and critics alike, plans for the third film are still in the works with director Patty Jenkins heading up the next entry in her trilogy. Lately there hasn't been many updates about the project as theaters still continue to struggle during the global pandemic. Several huge budgeted movies have proven that we're not quite where we should be, even though Spider-Man: No Way Home is proving to be one of the biggest movies of all time.
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
IndieWire

Why Joe Wright Threw Caution to the Winds on ‘Cyrano’ After ‘Woman in the Window’ Left Him Reeling

Joe Wright has style. He’s the kind of sumptuously visual director you either love or hate, which may explain why a Best Director Oscar nomination has eluded him so far, even when his signature period dramas land Oscar nods galore, from literary adaptations “Pride & Prejudice” (four, including Keira Knightley for Best Actress), “Atonement” (seven, including Saoirse Ronan for Supporting Actress), and “Anna Karenina” (four, including Costume Designer winner Jacqueline Durran) to Winston Churchill war picture “Darkest Hour” (six, including wins for Best Actor Gary Oldman and Best Makeup and Hair). The British director also takes fliers on movies that occasionally...
Paste Magazine

New Movies on Hulu

Hulu has been slower than some of its competitors getting in the original movie game, focusing more on building its library of films and developing original series. But it’s done a better job of securing rights to new movies that have just finished their theatrical runs. We’ll keep a running tab on the newest Hulu movies, including both originals and first-streaming films.
wfav951.com

The Beatles’ Rooftop Gig Headed To Theaters, ‘Get Back’ Doc Coming To DVD/Blu-ray

Coming to select IMAX theaters for one day only on January 30th is The Beatles: Get Back – Rooftop Concert. The 60-minute presentation, which takes place on the 53rd anniversary of the “Fab Four's” final performance on the rooftop of their Apple Headquarters in London, will also feature a Q&A portion with director Peter Jackson via satellite. The concert will go on to see a global theatrical release from February 11th to February 13th.
Variety

Peter Bogdanovich, Iconic Director of ‘Last Picture Show’ and ‘Paper Moon,’ Dies at 82

Peter Bogdanovich — whose “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon” solidified his reputation as one of the most important filmmakers in the New Hollywood of the ’70s, but whose personal life threatened to overshadow his career behind the camera — has died, Variety has confirmed. He was 82. The director also had acting roles on such shows as “The Sopranos,” on which he recurred as Dr. Melfi’s psychotherapist; “The Simpsons”; and as a DJ in Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2.” Wildly prolific and celebrated early on, then mired in hubris-laced scandal when he became involved with two of...
Salon

"Midnight Mass" and the 8 best horror movies and shows of 2021

This story originally appeared on Hidden Remote. The year 2021 has given horror fans several new favorite horror movies and shows! Which thrillers and mysteries have landed in our top 8? Read on!. The TV and movie world is quickly recovering after a very bumpy 2020. Movie fans finally got...
