Francisco V. Baiza

Dr. Timothy J. Beasley, aged 72, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Silverado San Juan Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano, CA. Timothy Joe Beasley was born March 21, 1949, in Detroit, MI to Hildon Clarence and Virginia Lee (Sykes) Beasley. He was raised in Tennessee Ridge, TN and graduated from Houston County High School in 1967. Tim married Peggy Beasley in June, 1971, in Martin, TN. He earned his BS degree from the University of Tennessee, Martin, in 1971. He earned his medical degree in 1974 from the University of Tennessee, Memphis. He completed his internship in Family Medicine in Columbus, GA, in 1975. Following medical school, he completed his residency training at Vanderbilt University in 1980. He was board certified in Family Medicine and Obstetrics and Gynecology before beginning his OBGYN practice in Murfreesboro where he practiced for 17 years at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic (MMC).
