ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Francisco V. Baiza

By Sykes Funeral Home
clarksvillenow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancisco V. Baiza, age 65, passed away on December 27, 2021. He was born on February 20, 1956 in Guatemala City, Guatemala to Francisco Demetrio Baiza Ortiz and Saturnina Veliz De...

clarksvillenow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
Natchez Democrat

Larry Darnell Luss

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Larry Darnell Luss, 62, of Natchez, who died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Natchez, will be Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Greater Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at the Elgin Cemetery under...
Natchez Democrat

Dorothy Jean Newsom

FAYETTE – Graveside services for Dorothy Jean Newsom, 65, who passed away on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Greenleaf Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette at 11:30 a.m. with David Hunter officiating. Visitation service will be from 11 a.m. until service time in the cemetery. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Hungry Horse News

Joseph Voermans Jr.

Joseph Voermans Jr. died Jan. 1, 2022, of natural causes. He was 94 years old. He is the son of Doris (Sindt) Voermans and Joseph Voermans. Joe was the first of three sons; his brother Jack and brother Jacob are both deceased. He was born in Whitefish and lived in the Flathead Valley his entire life except for a few months when he followed his high school sweetheart, Billie Reichert, to Omaha to marry her. He worked at Boys Town, but they were called back to the family dairy farm and he worked there until it was sold. During that time, they had two children, Judy and Jennifer. After the sale of the dairy farm, Joe went to work for Red Harding at Whitefish Lumber. He delivered lumber to the site of the new post office and when the opportunity to work for USPS was available, he took the job. He served the postal service for 31 years in various capacities, including interim Postmaster at Lakeside Post Office. During those years a third child arrived, Jacob. Sadly, Billie died unexpectedly in 1966.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#A Family Man#The United States Army#Beatles#Catholic
bethanyclipper.com

Sara Louise Skroh

Sara Louise Skroh age 43 passed away on December 27, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born in Leon, IA, on August 1, 1978 to Roger and Vanya (Carothers) Skroh. She graduated second in her class from Cainsville High School in 1996. She graduated from Missouri Western State College in 2001. While at Missouri Western, in the year 2000, she participated in an internship at NASA optimizing their websites for visually disabled people. Sara also earned two master’s degrees from Colorado Technical University in 2005 and 2006. In 2006 she went to Little Rock, Arkansas for an 11-month training program during which she became involved with First Assembly of God North Little Rock and upon completion of her training program she took a job at Northrup Grumman in Little Rock to be able to stay involved with her church.
kogt.com

Beverly Jean Armstrong Burch

“For now we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known. And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
ORANGE, TX
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Karen Jean Hildebrand

Karen Jean Hildebrand, 75, of Gillespie, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:10 p.m. She married David W. Hildebrand on June 6, 1965 in Gillespie. She was a homemaker. Karen was a member of the Eastern Star and Home Extension. She is survived...
gilavalleycentral.net

Larry Mortensen

Larry Mortensen, of Safford, entered life eternal Tuesday evening, December 21, 2021, at the Sandstone of Tucson Rehab Center. Larry was 81. Private Family Graveside Services for Larry were conducted Friday, December 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., in the Virden Cemetery. Larry is survived by: his daughters, Larri Kaye, Karen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Guitar
Tecumseh Herald

George Edward Roesch

George Edward Roesch of Adrian passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. George, better known to family and friends as Ed, was born September 1, 1940, to George Bernhard Roesch and Thelma (Gust) Roesch in Adrian, Mich. Ed graduated from Adrian High School in 1958, where he enjoyed music and played clarinet in the band. He married Candace Carol Spiegel on June 5, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Adrian. Ed, along with Candy, was a long-time member of St. John’s. While farming on Wilmoth Hwy, Ed attended Adrian College and graduated in 1966 with a degree in education. Ed loved collecting toy trains and enjoyed showing them to friends and family. He was a member of the Train Collector’s Association and favored O-Gauge Lionel.
Newport Buzz

RIP Richard P. Carrubba

Richard P. Carrubba, 78, of Middletown, RI, passed away on December 24, 2021 in the Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Patricia for 55 years. Richard is survived by his wife; his daughters, Jeannine and Nicole; and his granddaughter, Elizabeth. He also leaves behind his brother, Michael Carrubba of FL; and sisters, Patricia Junga and Carole Del Vecchio of CT. The family would like to thank the staff of Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care provided to Richard and his family.
tribunenewsnow.com

Juanita Maria Tostado

Juanita Maria Tostado was welcomed by our Lord on Dec. 4, 2021, at her home in Holbrook. She was born on May 17, 1939. She was the second to the oldest of five children of Valentine Sr., and Carlotta Sandoval Padilla (both deceased). Juanita was 82 years old. She was...
HOLBROOK, AZ
lavernianews.com

Linda A. Bunte

Linda A. Bunte, 72, of La Vernia, Texas, was called to her heavenly home unexpectedly on Christmas morning, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Linda was born Feb. 13, 1949, in San Antonio to Celia and Mario Almaguer Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Evangeline Medellin.
LA VERNIA, TX
clarksvillenow.com

Jeremy D. Tucker

A Celebration of Life service for Jeremy David Tucker, age 40, of Clarksville, TN, will be Saturday, January 1, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Jeremy was born on May 24, 1981 in Nashville, TN. He passed away on December 28, 2021.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Dr. Timothy J. Beasley

Dr. Timothy J. Beasley, aged 72, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Silverado San Juan Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano, CA. Timothy Joe Beasley was born March 21, 1949, in Detroit, MI to Hildon Clarence and Virginia Lee (Sykes) Beasley. He was raised in Tennessee Ridge, TN and graduated from Houston County High School in 1967. Tim married Peggy Beasley in June, 1971, in Martin, TN. He earned his BS degree from the University of Tennessee, Martin, in 1971. He earned his medical degree in 1974 from the University of Tennessee, Memphis. He completed his internship in Family Medicine in Columbus, GA, in 1975. Following medical school, he completed his residency training at Vanderbilt University in 1980. He was board certified in Family Medicine and Obstetrics and Gynecology before beginning his OBGYN practice in Murfreesboro where he practiced for 17 years at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic (MMC).
MURFREESBORO, TN
rdrnews.com

Lucy Kay Russell

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Lucy Kay Russell of Roswell. On Friday December 24, 2021, she was admitted at ENMMC with COVID symptoms complicated by COPD and a heart attack. She departed peacefully on Monday December 27, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.
kogt.com

Edith D. Vincent Hanks

On Christmas Day, Dec. 25th, 2021 our sweet Mom, Edith (Dee) Hanks met Jesus with open arms. Mom, 98, was born October 7, 1923, Orange Texas, third daughter of Ludger J. and Lena Moore Vincent. Our Mom, our Grandma Dee, our sister , our Aunt Dee and the sweetest/most caring...
gilavalleycentral.net

Herschel Joseph Medlin

Herschel Joseph Medlin, a resident of Pima and a United States Marine Corps veteran, passed into eternal life, Tuesday afternoon, December 14, 2021, at the Banner University Hospital in Phoenix, with his beloved wife, Jessica, at his side. Herschel was 48. Herschel was a loyal and faithful protecter of the...
SAFFORD, AZ
bryancountypatriot.com

Anna Lou McCarley

Anna Lou McCarley passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at her home in Colbert, Okla. She was born in Durant, Okla. on August 12, 1932, to Roy Oscar Springer and Fannie Mae Springer. As a girl, Anna enjoyed roller skating around Durant with friends, and had recalled all the fun...
DURANT, OK
clarksvillenow.com

James K. Leckrone

James Kirk Leckrone, age 51, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021. In keeping with James’ wishes, no public service is planned. Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy