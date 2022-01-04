ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Man killed in crash after pursuit in Ida County, Iowa State Patrol says

By Wesley Thoene, John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEC7d_0dcXCP8o00

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man was killed Monday night following a crash south of Battle Creek, Iowa.

According to Iowa State Patrol (ISP) crash report , the driver of a car was eluding an Ida County deputy when he entered the Crawford Creek Recreation Area around 11: 20 p.m.

Authorities said the driver then failed to stay on the road during a turn. The car then struck a tree and rolled several times before coming to a stop.

Two arrested in Union County after pursuit ends in drug bust

The driver, David Downing, 47, of Oto, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Ida County Sheriff’s Office said the sheriff’s deputy tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle for a traffic violation near Ida Grove but Downing refused to stop, resulting in the pursuit.

The sheriff’s office and ISP are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Ida County Sheriff’s Office, Ida County Emergency Management, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Division, ISP, Mapleton Police Department, Battle Creek Fire Department, and Battle Creek Ambulance Service assisted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Battle Creek, IA
Ida County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Mapleton, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Ida Grove, IA
City
Oto, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
County
Ida County, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Downing
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Patrol#Weather#Traffic Accident#Isp#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
769
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy