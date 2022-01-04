Man killed in crash after pursuit in Ida County, Iowa State Patrol says

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man was killed Monday night following a crash south of Battle Creek, Iowa.

According to Iowa State Patrol (ISP) crash report , the driver of a car was eluding an Ida County deputy when he entered the Crawford Creek Recreation Area around 11: 20 p.m.

Authorities said the driver then failed to stay on the road during a turn. The car then struck a tree and rolled several times before coming to a stop.

The driver, David Downing, 47, of Oto, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Ida County Sheriff’s Office said the sheriff’s deputy tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle for a traffic violation near Ida Grove but Downing refused to stop, resulting in the pursuit.

The sheriff’s office and ISP are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Ida County Sheriff’s Office, Ida County Emergency Management, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Division, ISP, Mapleton Police Department, Battle Creek Fire Department, and Battle Creek Ambulance Service assisted.

