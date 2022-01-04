Pick up a New Year bargain: 10 Amazon deals to shop this week - including huge discounts on Apple AirPods, reduced Shark vacuum cleaners and the Echo Dot with 57% off

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, MailOnline may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're looking for the best New Year deals, you'll be pleased to hear that Amazon is offering steep discounts on customer favourites - and we've handpicked the very best deals available today.

While these savings last, shoppers can save up to 58 per cent on Shark vacuum cleaners, Apple AirPods, ghd bundles and Amazon's Echo Dot (3rd Gen), with some discounts as low as we saw during Black Friday last year.

One of the best vacuum deals to grab right now is £170.99 off the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IZ201UK] Anti Hair Wrap, Orange and White.

There are also impressive deals on fitness for nailing your resolutions, including a 3-in-1 Ab Abdominal Exercise Roller Set for under £20, and if you didn't get the hair tool on your wishlist for Christmas, it's worth noting that the ghd Original Professional Styler & Air Hair Dryer Gifting Bundle is now 32 per cent off.

Here are some of the best New Year deals on Amazon today.

Amazon is currently selling 48-roll Andrex Classic Clean Toilet Tissue for £22.50, and while this saving may only be small, it's the best price we've seen in recent months. Savvy shoppers will also be delighted to know if you subscribe to repeat deliveries, you can save an additional 10 per cent - meaning you can nab 48 rolls for £20.25.

£22.50 (save £2.94) Shop

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) is back down to its lowest price yet. Despite being an older model, the Echo Dot is a neat and compact smart home device that can be placed in any room to help control compatible appliances and devices. So not only will you be able to ask for music, news, weather updates and more, but you'll also be able to control your home security, lights and heating with a simple voice command.

£17 (save £22.99) Shop

If the Christmas festivities have left your floors covered in glitter and muddy marks, this mop tackles messes on all hard floor types - and it's 38 per cent off today. The Vileda 3 Action SuperMocio XL mop is made with a mix of microfibre and highly absorbent cotton for a thorough clean every time, and the bucket with wringer ensures your floors aren't left sopping wet for faster drying time.

£11.33 (save £7.06) Shop

Now 32 per cent off, the ghd Original Professional Styler & Air Hair Dryer Gifting Bundle contains the brand's most popular styling tools; ghd Original Styler and ghd Air Hair Dryer. This duo will see you creating loose waves, bouncy curls, salon-worthy blowouts and sleek glossy styles with ease.

£147.89 (save £70.11) Shop

Today you can save a whopping £170.99 on this orange and white cordless stick vacuum cleaner. Equipped with the brand's finest technology, including Flexfology and DuoClean floorhead, the stick vacuum glides across carpets and hard floors with no need to stop.

It also has a run time of up to 40 minutes, and as it's cordless, there will be fewer tripping hazards. Plus, you don't have to worry about sudden unplugging.

£179 (save £170.99) Shop

Philips Sonicare 3100 Series Sonic Electric Toothbrush with BrushSync replacement reminder (HX3671/14)

The Philips Sonicare 3100 series Sonic electric toothbrush is now 55 per cent off for that dentist clean feeling. It has just one mode, a built-in pressure sensor, timer and an alert to replace your brush heads. Removing up to three times more plaque than manual toothbrushing with 31,000 brush strokes per minute, you'll experience an exceptional clean.

£35.99 (save £44) Shop

Help kickstart your New Year's resolutions with the 3-in-1 Ab Abdominal Exercise Roller Set. The set, which is now less than £20, includes a dual wheel abdominal exercise roller set with push-up bars, skipping rope and knee pad to help strengthen your core, arms, chest, shoulders and back.

£17.84 (save £16.15) Shop

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)

A great offer if Santa didn't deliver, you can now shop Apple's popular in-ear headphones for £109. The Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) is stylish, lightweight and convenient, offering hands-free calls from your iPhone.

£109 (save £10) Shop

Transform dry and damaged hair in eight seconds flat with the L'Oreal Paris Elvive Wonder Water. Using innovative lamellar technology, which is packed with amino acids and proteins, the affordable hair treatment is said to leave stressed-out tresses smoother, shinier and healthier-looking.

£4.95 (£5.04) Shop

Now with a saving of 58 per cent, Stacey Solomon's bestselling book features her favourite small businesses and even features a QR code to download a playlist of all of Stacey's favourite songs, so you can craft along to the likes of Christina Milian to Destiny's Child.

£6.37 (save £8.62) Shop