NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — There are growing concerns in Maine's farming community about the increased use of farmlands for large-scale solar development. Carl Wilcox, who owns Intervale Farm in New Gloucester, says he has received more than a dozen offers from solar developers to build on his property but has declined them all. Wilcox isn't against solar power — he has solar panels on his barn — but says his land is more valuable without solar panels on it should he ever sell it.

MAINE STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO