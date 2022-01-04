ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marvel Just Introduced a New Black Panther

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel has just introduced a new Black Panther – although, to be fair, there is a familiar face that will be taking up the mantle once held by T'Challa and his sister Shuri. The new Black Panther has just been introduced in Marvel's new time-bending series Timeless, which examines Kang The...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Black Panther: Denzel Washington Jokingly Asked Chadwick Boseman for Money at Premiere

After Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away last year, many actors shared stories and paid tribute to him. One such actor was Denzel Washington, who actually played a huge role in Boseman's career. Washington famously helped pay for the Marvel hero's education at Oxford. During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Washington joked about going to the Black Panther premiere and asking Boseman for his money back.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Michael B. Jordan Will Reportedly Return in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Fans have been looking forward to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as it would mark a new beginning for the nation of Wakanda after the death of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa and it is expected to address whose character is going to take the mantle of Black Panther. So far, there's no confirmed information yet about who is going to be the next Black Panther in the film. However, it seems that a deceased character from the first film might be making a return.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Marvel might have cast its next new Avengers hero

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye out of the way, we have more than five months to wait until the next MCU Phase 4 adventure. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6th, assuming there aren’t any additional release delays. Then again, it’s very likely that Marvel will release a brand new TV show on Disney Plus before then. But we have no idea which of the 2022 Disney Plus projects will come next — the list includes Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. While we wait for more MCU news, we have plenty of rumors about upcoming Marvel attractions, including a development that teases the official introduction of the next new Avengers member: Marvel’s Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Has Marvel Studios Been Setting Up a Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans Team-Up Movie All Along?

While on the surface it appears stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are done suiting up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is speculation Marvel Studios may be secretly working on a project featuring the star-studded duo. Johansson and Evans portray Black Widow and Captain America, respectively, and both of their stories came to an end in Avengers: Endgame, with Natasha Romanoff sacrificing herself and Old Man Steve Rogers retiring and passing the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson. One internet scooper has attempted to connect the dots from mid and post-credit scenes in this year's MCU slate, and theorizes how Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans can reunite once again in an MCU movie project.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

All 27 Marvel Cinematic Universe Films, Ranked From Best to Worst

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe began all the way back in 2008, few could have predicted the legacy that it would go on to cement in the years that followed. In that time, the franchise has amassed what is undoubtedly the most ambitious shared universe in the history of cinema, bringing together multiple phases for one unique saga comprised of 27 films.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Brie Larson Teases Captain Marvel Return With New Photo

The last big news on The Marvels, Marvel Studios' upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel, was that the wait had just gotten a little longer after a reshuffling of the release date calendar. Production has been ongoing on the film for several months though and now star Brie Larson has put out a tease of her own for the new movie. Larson took to social media and posted a photo of what looks like a custom piece of The Marvels jewelry, featuring a pendant with all three of the logos of the lead Marvel heroes that will appear in the film (Carol Danvers' Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau's Photon), plus a "B" charm so we know that it's hers. Check it out below!
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Confirms These Marvel Characters Can't Legally Appear

After The Walt Disney Company absorbed 20th Century Fox you might think that Marvel Studios would have free reign to do anything they want with the characters that have appeared in their decades worth of comics, except for Spider-Man which is still over at Sony. Sadly that is not that case as Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn has confirmed at least two characters that he wants to put in the MCU but legally cannot. As he's said before many, many times, Gunn was asked on Twitter about the possibility of using the character Rom Spaceknight in one of his Guardians movies, sadly, despite the fact that he'd love to, he cant.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Speaks Out on Replacing Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Universe

When Avengers: Endgame was released back in 2019, it ended with Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) dying and Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) growing old, which has left fans of the MCU wondering who will lead the Avengers in the future. In a recent interview with GQ, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo named Spider-Man star Tom Holland the new face of the MCU. "Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, which is the favorite character, and in a lot of ways the soul of the Marvel universe," Russo said. During another recent interview on Josh Wilding's YouTube channel, Holland addressed Russo's comments.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 leak says Marvel will intro a new superhero team we’ve been waiting for

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is easily the most highly-anticipated MCU project of 2022. That’s especially considering what has just happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has only just begun learning what the multiverse is about, foolishly thinking that it might have been his spell that triggered the events in No Way Home. The truth is much bigger than that, however. The current multiverse issues would not be possible without the events in Loki. The best part of Doctor Strange 2 is that it will include amazing cameos in the movie because it’s a multiverse adventure. And the multiverse lets Marvel do whatever it wants. For example, a new report claims Doctor Strange 2 will introduce the Inhumans, on top of all the other crazy cameos. Mind you, some MCU spoilers might follow below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Rumors Circulate Of A New Justice League Movie Universe With Batgirl And Supergirl Replacing Batman and Superman

It's been 2022 for all but a matter of hours, and one of the year's biggest rumors is already spreading across the internet. According to the usual scooper crowd—some more reliable than others—it's being said the events of The Flash next year will reset the DC Extended Universe, allowing Warner Brothers to build the cinematic franchise from the ground up once again. To be exact, the dominant rumor says the events of those movies directed by Zack Snyder will be decanonized, largely removing the existing team-up films from the DCEU. Those movies include Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Natalie Portman's Comic-Accurate Look as Mighty Thor Surfaces Online

The arrival of the Mighty Thor is upon us. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were beyond thrilled when Natalie Portman made a surprising cameo in Avengers: Endgame, reprising her role as Jane Foster. Many believed it was all for the fan service as Portman stated in the past that she no longer had an interest in making a comeback to the MCU after Thor: The Dark World.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel’s She-Hulk Motion Capture Suit Revealed

Marvel’s She-Hulk is one of several new series that is set to be released on Dinsy+ in 2022. A new behind-the-scenes photo shows the motion capture suit that the She-Hulk actress, Tatiana Maslany wore during scenes where her character Jennifer Walters was in Hulk form. Tatiana Maslany’s co-star Ginger Gonzaga shared the photo via an Instagram story (via The Direct), grouped with screencaps of online stories listing She-Hulk among the top anticipated new series of 2022. The image shows the top of Maslany’s head, covered with motion capture dots. Above her head is a green mannequin head attached to a rod. You can see the image below.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Movies and Series Coming in 2022: Full MCU Schedule

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow across the Multiverse in 2022. After 2020 became the first year without a Marvel Studios movie since 2009, a pandemic-defying Marvel ushered in Phase 4 of the MCU with an expansion onto the small screen that was anything but "small." In January, the Emmy-winning WandaVision premiered on Disney+ as the first Marvel Studios original series, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the multiverse-unleashing Loki, the studios' first-ever animated series What If...?, and holiday hit Hawkeye. In December, after the release of blockbusters Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, Marvel wrapped 2021 with Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the first film to do what only a spider can: become the only $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic era.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 'Leak' Spoils Fate of Beloved MCU Character

Potential spoilers but take this one with a huge grain of salt. Marvel Studios finally gave us our first true taste of the Multiverse last year via Spider-Man: No Way Home but that's obviously just the tip of the iceberg as 2022 is where all the craziness will begin unfolding. The studio's 2022 slate will kick off in May with the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the rumors are already starting to make their way online.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder BTS Image Offers First Look at Valkyrie's New Asgardian Armor

The new King of Asgard is rocking a brand new armor. The closing moments of Avengers: Endgame served as a true changing of the guard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the mighty Thor himself has handed over the reins to Valkyrie as the official ruler of New Asgard. With Odinson joining the Guardians of the Galaxy in their quest, this of course leaves Tessa Thompson's character with a massive upgrade, something that has excited the entire Marvel fandom.
MOVIES

