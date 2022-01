A major snowstorm is tracking towards Genesee County and it could drop as much as six inches on New Years Day. This has been a pretty mild winter so far in Flint and surrounding areas, but that could change this weekend. Weather forecasters have predicted that a big snowstorm is making its way towards lower Michigan. The snowstorm could change between now and Saturday, but predictions right now have the snow starting in the early afternoon on New Years Day.

FLINT, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO