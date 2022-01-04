ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rescue pup Sparky, found emaciated, now up for adoption at Lake Humane Society

By Laura Morrison
 2 days ago

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — A dog in rough shape brought to the Lake Humane Society in Mentor last month is now available for adoption.

Sparky, as he’s now known, was in need of immediate medical attention when he arrived at his current address — reportedly incredibly emaciated and dehydrated from an unknown amount of time out in the elements.

Staff at the humane society launched an Angel Fund campaign to help with the $1,000-plus cost of Sparky’s medical treatments, and donors reportedly came through, covering the whole bill.

In a month’s time, Sparky has reportedly gained 10 pounds and his numerous infections have cleared up.

The humane society recommends the now-43-pound dog for people with active lifestyles.

“Sparks will fly once you meet Sparky,” the humane society said describing the dog in a statement. “Sparky is a very fun, energetic and lovable 1-year-old pitty mix. You can tell that Sparky has been through a lot, but that does not stop this boy from spreading cheer and sharing unlimited kisses.”

Anyone interested in adopting Sparky, or any other animals at Lake Humane Society, can head to its website right here or contact adoption counselors at 440-951-6122 ext. 100 or adopt@lakehumane.org.

