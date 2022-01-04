ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial resolutions for ‘22 and how to keep them

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 2 days ago

LAURINBURG — New Year. New money goals?

When the calendar changes each year, a lot of people make a resolution to save money.

But a Wallethub.com survey says the saving money resolution is quickly broken.

“Only 42% of resolution-makers expect to keep their vow for a full year, which is not a good sign for hopes of improved money management. Neither is the fact that seven in 10 people admit to having cheated on a New Year’s resolution in the past,” the survey said.

So, how can one keep this resolution and save some money?

First Capital Bank manager Kim Denison said a great way to stick to saving in 2022 is to open a savings account and have an auto draft every payday to go into the account.

“You don’t see it and you don’t miss it,” she said.

For example, Denison said if you get paid twice a month and save $25 from each paycheck, at the end of the year, you’ve saved $650.

“It all depends on your ability,” she said.

Wallethub’s survey says saving isn’t the only way people plan to increase their income this year. 57 % of people plan to invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

Bette Sellers, an Edward Jones financial advisor, said before investing that it’s important to meet with a financial advisor so that you can lay out a map of your current financial situation.

“Your financial advisor will want to find out what you’re trying to accomplish and what your timeline is,” Sellers said.

Peter Richon, the principal financial advisor with Richon Planning, said investing requires consistency and a routine.

“There are plenty of institutions out there that want to open an [investment] account. They make it easy for you. With regular contributions, you will see it build.”

Before investing, Richon said it’s important to manage personal debt before looking to profit from investments. He said paying off credit cards, car loans and personal loans should be a person’s top priority.

With the rise of mobile investing apps like Robinhood and Acorns, Richon said these shouldn’t be someone’s only source of investing.

“Those are more like day trading,” he said.

Sellers added that when investing, don’t panic because of something you may see on the DOW ticker at the bottom of the TV screen.

“Don’t overreact to headlines,” she said.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]

