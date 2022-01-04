ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Bus Fatally Strikes Pedestrian In Ocean County

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kp00p_0dcX9raM00
File Photo

LAKEWOOD – A New Jersey Transit Bus driver is under investigation after a 32-year-old man died after being struck, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. on January 3 by the entrance of the New Jersey Transit Bus Terminal on Route 88 in Lakewood. Officers from the Lakewood Township Police Department had found a 32-year-old man lying on the side of the road.

First responders transported the man to Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, in Lakewood, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that the victim was hit by a New Jersey Transit bus, and police were later able to track down the bus and the operator in Howell Township.

“The operator of the bus has been cooperative and this is an active and ongoing investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, New Jersey Transit Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

If anyone has information concerning this investigation, they are asked to contact Detective John Doran of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027 ext. 3524.

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Driver Extricated From Car In Route 9 Crash

HOWELL – A driver had to be extricated from his car after being involved in a three-car accident on Route 9 yesterday, police said. Sgt. Mazzeo, Patrolman Campagnola, Patrolman Bush, Patrolman Cherney, Patrolman Poznanski and Patrolman Barone of the Howell Township Police Department responded to the area of Route 9 southbound, just south of Aldrich Road, around 3:47 p.m. regarding a car crash in the Howell Plaza parking lot.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Horse Trapped In Mud Rescued By Local Firefighters

HOWELL – Multiple firefighters in Howell Township helped a struggling horse who had fell into a stream and was stuck in mud. Yesterday afternoon, first responders found the horse stranded behind Echo Lake. They used straps, ropes and sheets of plywood in order to safely extricate the horse from the mud.
HOWELL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Lakewood Township, NJ
Accidents
Ocean County, NJ
Accidents
Lakewood Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Truck Collides Into Car, Shutting Down Route 37

MANCHESTER – A major crash that shut down Route 37 yesterday is still under investigation, police said. Officers from the Manchester Township Police Department responded to the intersection of Route 37 and Colonial Drive around 2:22 p.m. regarding a truck rear-ending a car. At the scene, police found a Honda in the middle of the intersection with extensive rear end and passenger side damage.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested In Hit-And-Run Crash

ABSECON – A Brick Township man has been charged in a hit-and-run accident that injured two pedestrians on the day after Christmas. Police say 25-year-old Thomas H. Wright is accused of striking a man and a woman with his vehicle who were in the shoulder of Route 30 near the Crest Motel on December 26 shortly before 11 p.m.
ABSECON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Illegal School Has First Land Use Hearing

BRICK – Representatives of an illegal high school being run for ultra-orthodox Jewish boys appeared before the Board of Adjustment with an application for a Use Variance and a Preliminary and Final Major Site Plan. The school operated for some 30 to 45 days this summer at the site...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Bus#Transit Police#Accident#Monmouth Medical Center#Ocean County Sheriff
Jersey Shore Online

Fire Rips Through Home In Brick

BRICK – Firefighters from multiple departments had their hands full in the wee hours of New Year’s Day as a blaze tore through a home in the township. Ocean County Scanner News was on the scene with the fire crews shortly after 2 a.m. on January 1. The...
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Cops: Dangerous Driving Leads To Drug Arrest

BRICK – Police said they watched a driver fail to maintain their lane and followed them, leading to seizure of drugs and “a large amount of cash.”. Detectives from the Street Crimes Unit reported a Honda on Drum Point Road leaving its lane on 9:30 p.m. on December 29. Police followed the Honda and watched as it pulled into the Wawa on Drum Point. Two people went into the store, and K-9 Officer Scott Smith was called in to help.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Dog License Renewal Now Underway

TOMS RIVER – Toms River Township’s dog license renewal starts January 1 and continues through January 31. License fees are $15 spayed/neutered and $20 not spayed/neutered. A license cannot be issued, if the rabies shot expires prior to November 1. The shot must be updated, before the owner can purchase a 2022 license. First-time licenses can be issued any time after the first rabies shot as long as it is valid beyond November 1.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Girl Scout Donates 39 Oxygen Masks For Fire Dogs

JACKSON – A Girl Scout collected money – and raised awareness – about safety equipment dogs need when working with the fire department. The dogs that work with firefighters these days aren’t the Dalmatian mascots you sometimes see riding on the truck. Instead, these are like police K-9 units, trained to detect certain chemicals.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Charged With DUI In Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – A Manchester man was arrested for drugs after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a pole Sunday morning, police said. Toms River Township Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina told Jersey Shore Online that officers were called to the intersection of Route 166 and Albert Avenue around 9:15 a.m. yesterday regarding a car accident.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Deck Fire At Toms River Home Under Investigation

TOMS RIVER – A fire that broke out overnight on a deck left minor damage to a home in the Point O Woods development in Toms River, officials said. The incident occurred late Sunday night at a home on River Bend Drive. According to the Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention, the fire was able to be contained to the deck but with “minor extension” to the interior of the home.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

COVID Testing Center Reaches Capacity Second Day In A Row

TOMS RIVER – As an indication of the increase in cases at the Jersey shore, the drive-through testing center at Ocean County College has reached capacity just after 10 a.m. The testing center is run through the Ocean County Health Department. They sent out a message that the clinic reached capacity already. It will reopen Thursday, December 30, from 10 a.m. until capacity is again reached.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Howell Township Clerk Harris Says Farewell

HOWELL – Municipal Clerk Dwayne Harris bid a farewell to Howell Township as he officially resigned from the position. Harris first took on the job in July after council members voted unanimously to hire him as the new Municipal Clerk in June. Harris, who succeeded previous Township Clerk Sue Minock, became the third Clerk in Howell Township in the past two years.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Mariners Rescued From Grounded Vessel

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – On Sunday, three mariners were recused by the Coast Guard after their boat grounded near Little Egg Harbor, officials said. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center received a report from the 36-foot pleasure craft Phyllis II through VHF channel 16 stating that their boat was stuck in shallow water.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

NJ Transit To Install Bus Shelters

BRICK – Residents living at the Chambers Bridge Residence and at other Housing Authority buildings will no longer have to stand out in the elements while waiting for a bus since NJ Transit has agreed to purchase and install two new bus shelters in the area. During the most...
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Victims Identified In Ocean County Murder

LAKEWOOD – A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder after fatally shooting two men in a Lakewood apartment building on December 19. Around 7:20 a.m., officers from the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to an apartment complex on River Avenue regarding a report of shots being fired.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy