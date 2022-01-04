Bus Fatally Strikes Pedestrian In Ocean County

File Photo

LAKEWOOD – A New Jersey Transit Bus driver is under investigation after a 32-year-old man died after being struck, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. on January 3 by the entrance of the New Jersey Transit Bus Terminal on Route 88 in Lakewood. Officers from the Lakewood Township Police Department had found a 32-year-old man lying on the side of the road.

First responders transported the man to Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, in Lakewood, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that the victim was hit by a New Jersey Transit bus, and police were later able to track down the bus and the operator in Howell Township.

“The operator of the bus has been cooperative and this is an active and ongoing investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, New Jersey Transit Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

If anyone has information concerning this investigation, they are asked to contact Detective John Doran of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027 ext. 3524.