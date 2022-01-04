ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US government is expanding ISS operations

By Alfred Airaldii
Taylor Daily Press
 2 days ago

NASA Director Bill Nelson announced on December 31, 2021 that the US Biden-Harris administration had decided to extend the operations of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2030. To this end, the United States will continue to conduct exciting research in this unique orbital laboratory in collaboration with international partners in...

brumpost.com

NASA announces the extension of the ISS operation through 2030

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced late last year that the White House is committed to the extension of the International Space Station (ISS) operation through 2030 in order to work with international partners such as European Space Agency (ESA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Canadian Space Agency (CSA), as well as the Russian ROSCOSMOS.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Research#Other Space#Iss#Biden Harris#Jaxa#Micro Gravity Laboratory
Interesting Engineering

The United States Will Extend ISS Operations Through 2030

The ISS is coming to the end of its lifetime, but it has a little fight left yet. Though recent incidents have indicated the ISS is running on aging hardware, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced on Dec. 31 that the U.S.'s Biden-Harris Administration has committed to extend the International Space Station's operations through 2030, a press statement from NASA reveals.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status Report 31 December, 2021 - Extending ISS Operations to 2030

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced today the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to extend International Space Station (ISS) operations through 2030. NASA will work with our international partners in Europe (ESA, European Space Agency), Japan (JAXA, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), Canada (CSA, Canadian Space Agency), and Russia (State Space Corporation Roscosmos) to enable continuation of the groundbreaking research being conducted in this unique orbiting laboratory through the rest of this decade.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Taylor Daily Press

The space station confirmed U.S. support until the end of this decade

The United States will continue to support the operation of the International Space Station (ISS) until the end of this decade. Said Bill Nelson, director of NASA’s U.S. Space Research Center. Nelson also clarified that the US government wants to pursue scientific research at the space station in partnership with international partners, including Russia.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Design Taxi

NASA Commits To Staying Onboard The ISS To ‘Benefit Humanity’ Till 2030

NASA has just announced that the US will extend its operations aboard the International Space Station (ISS) till 2030. “I’m pleased that the Biden-Harris administration has committed to continuing station operations through 2030,” said NASA Administrator, Bill Nelson. “The International Space Station is a beacon of peaceful international...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Taylor Daily Press

d1softballnews.com

A great year for Space

2021 was a great year for space, especially for space exploration with probes and robots (rovers) in the solar system. The first part of the year saw a particular focus on Mars with the landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover (shot in spectacular and unprecedented fashion) and the Chinese rover Zhurong, which made China the second country after the United States to land a rover on Martian soil. Perseverance has already begun to explore the planet and collect samples, which NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are confident they will one day bring to Earth for analysis.
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

The most anticipated space missions of 2022

2021 was a huge year for the space industry: NASA flew a helicopter on Mars for the first time, China launched a new space station, and Star Trek’s own Captain Kirk (actor William Shatner) boldly went where no 90-year-old had gone before. But the next 12 months will be...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
abc27 News

China urges US to protect its space station from satellites after Elon Musk’s SpaceX launch

BEIJING (AP) — China is calling on the United States to protect a Chinese space station and its three-member crew after Beijing complained that satellites launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX nearly struck the station. A foreign ministry spokesman accused Washington on Tuesday of ignoring its treaty obligations to protect the safety of the Tiangong station’s […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Scientific American

U.S. and Chinese Scientists Propose Bold New Missions beyond the Solar System

Right now our solar system is barreling into a region of space that we know next to nothing about. For about 60,000 years, our sun has been traversing the local interstellar cloud (LIC), a region of gas and dust within a mostly empty bubble that was carved out of the Milky Way by supernovae millions of years ago. In as little as 2,000 years, however, our star’s sphere of influence will move on to uncharted space. “We have no clue what’s going to take place” when that happens, says Pontus Brandt of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL). Beyond the boundaries of the LIC, a profoundly different “new normal” could arise: Earth could be subjected to more cosmic rays that alter planetary climates and fry DNA. And the sun’s region of influence—its heliosphere—could radically change in size. “We just don’t know,” Brandt says.
ASTRONOMY
mobileworldlive.com

US operators delay C-Band launch again

Verizon and AT&T agreed to a second delay of 5G in the C-Band spectrum, acquiescing to concerns raised by the airline industry about potential interference with radio altimeters on airplanes. The operators previously agreed to postpone the 5G launch from 5 December 2021 until 5 January 2022, and to reduce...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Travelling to Mars may speed up the ageing process, scientists fear, as they launch a study into the phenomena by testing the first all-civilian crew to fly to the International Space Station

Humans taking the 40 million mile trip to Mars may age faster than people remaining on Earth, according to scientists, who are hunting for a way to stop it happening. Experts from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, will study the first all civilian crew to visit the International Space Station next month, before and after their trip.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techeblog.com

China National Space Administration (CNSA) Releases New Mars Images Captured by the Tianwen-1 Orbiter

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has just released amazing new images of Mars captured by their Tianwen-1 orbiter, which has been in orbit for approximately 526-days at a distance of about 350 million kilometers above Earth. Due to its distance from us, it required 19.5-minutes to transmit the images. The lander carried the rover with an expected life span of at least 90 Martian days and touched down in the southern part of Utopia Planitia on Mars, around 134-days-ago. Read more for a video and additional information.
ASTRONOMY

