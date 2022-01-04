ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, OH

Job fair targets nurses, STNAs and service workers

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtpN2_0dcX9dTQ00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Living is looking for nurses, STNAs, kitchen staff, maintenance workers and more.

A statewide hiring event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 to fill an assortment of positions across their facilities in Ohio. Locally, Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland and Ohio Living Home and Health & Hospice in Youngtown will be participating.

JobsNOW: Boardman business hiring, offers career advancement

Opportunities include STNA, LPN, RN, resident assistant, cook, dietary aide, server, maintenance and housekeeping positions.

All attendees will have an opportunity to win an iPad and other prizes. There are also signing bonuses for some positions.

You can register online for the event. If you have questions, call Alex Meyer at 614-430-2606.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Boardman, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Cortland, OH
WKBN

Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

Across the country, workers are calling out sick due to the wrath of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Staffing shortages have been felt across several industries, from the airlines to the medical field, and now, retailers are beginning to feel the crunch, too.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Meyer
WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Another day of more than 19,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 6 follow: Total Change New cases 2,132,266 +19,442 Hospitalizations 98,730 +453 ICU admissions 11,956 +43 Deaths* 29,674 +N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Ohio Living Lake Vista#Stna#Lpn#Rn#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
WKBN

WKBN

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy