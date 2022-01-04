Job fair targets nurses, STNAs and service workers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Living is looking for nurses, STNAs, kitchen staff, maintenance workers and more.

A statewide hiring event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 to fill an assortment of positions across their facilities in Ohio. Locally, Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland and Ohio Living Home and Health & Hospice in Youngtown will be participating.

Opportunities include STNA, LPN, RN, resident assistant, cook, dietary aide, server, maintenance and housekeeping positions.

All attendees will have an opportunity to win an iPad and other prizes. There are also signing bonuses for some positions.

You can register online for the event. If you have questions, call Alex Meyer at 614-430-2606.

