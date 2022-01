While linking up with TV One's Uncensored crew, the 42-year-old shared that, before he and the mother of one got together, he was spending time with Taraji P. Henson – a relationship that apparently, not a lot of fans knew about."I met Taraji at [an] HBO party. I met her and we hit it off right away," the retired NBA player explained, admitting that he "really, really started liking her," and that he wishes he "would've done things [differently]with her.""I didn't know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian," he revealed, admitting that he ultimately chose the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum over the 51-year-old. Source.

