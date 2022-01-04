Kentucky General Assembly gavels in for start of 2022 legislative session

The 2022 Kentucky General Assembly session reflects many other political situations: There’s a decent amount of room for opportunity, and even more room for failure. By the time you read this, the redistricting process will most likely be well under way, and that will be a lightning quick, shadily quiet and absolutely partisan move by the Republican supermajority, right as the session begins on Jan. 4. There will also inevitably be childlike grandstanding, toxic culture wars waged, gross dog-whistling and shows of power from certain factions within the supermajority. Arguments about critical race theory and COVID will happen, and abortion rights will come under attack. This won’t be a session that brings people together.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO