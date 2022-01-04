Kentucky General Assembly gavels in for start of 2022 legislative session

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week. Legislators approve spending portion of ARPA funds. The General Assembly approved and the governor immediately signed into law a plan (2021-H 6494A, 2021-S 1006A) for using $119 million of Rhode Island’s $1.13 billion American Rescue Plan Act State Fiscal Recovery Funds to help children, families, small businesses and the tourism industry, and boost affordable housing and broadband planning. Legislators added $6 million to further enhance support for child care needs, as well as safeguards and specifics, to the plan that was originally proposed by Gov. Dan McKee.
Comments / 0