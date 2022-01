I recently stayed at the Hilton Tallinn Park for five nights and I must admit that I really enjoyed my stay here. The convenient location allowed me to explore the city on foot and the wonderful amenities allowed me to relax, refuel and recharge after a full day of exploring. The Hilton Tallinn Park is located about 10 mins from Tallinn International Airport and a Bolt ride (the Baltic equivalent to Uber) from the airport will cost you less than five Euros. And if you’re feeling adventurous, a public tram ride from the airport and a little bit of walking will only cost you 1.5 Euros. And Tallinn’s most iconic attraction, the Tallinn Old Town, is easily accessible as it’s only 15 minutes away.

