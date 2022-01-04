ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ plays a surprising role in this upcoming superhero movie

By Sophia Alexandra Hall
classicfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius, becomes the latest individual to enter the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel characters. But what does the music tell us about his upcoming film... Listen to this article. The long-awaited upcoming 2022 film Morbius, a Sony Pictures production in association with Marvel, tells the story...

www.classicfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Beethoven's Ninth: The coda to an epic life in music

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) was a composer of extraordinary gifts, but a lifetime of maladies – including the almost-total loss of his hearing – threatened his ability to write music. He would overcome thoughts of suicide to compose his masterwork: the Ninth Symphony and its optimistic final movement, "Ode to Joy." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with biographer Jan Swafford and conductor Marin Alsop about Beethoven's incredible triumph over terrible mental and physical suffering; and with a hearing specialist who has created a simulation of how Beethoven actually heard his music.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Michael Keaton Will Star in HBO Max’s Upcoming Superhero Film ‘Batgirl’ as Batman

When Tim Burton first directed Batman in 1989, he didn’t think Michael Keaton was the right fit for the role of Batman. Keaton in the 80s was known as a comedy actor. He played the role of Beetlejuice in Burton’s previous film in 1988. Burton originally considered Mel Gibson and Pierce Brosnan for the role of the caped crusader. Burton later agreed to cast Keaton as the role of Batman despite Batman fans writing 50,000 letters in complaints about Keaton being cast as Batman.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Stevens
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Jon Ekstrand
Person
Elise
Person
Beethoven
Person
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Variety

Paris Jackson Wants to Be in a Marvel Movie as ‘a Superhero or a Supervillain’

Paris Jackson has a few acting credits under her belt. The 23-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson has appeared on television shows “Star,” “Scream: The TV Series” and “American Horror Stories.” On the film side, we’ve seen her in “Gringo” with Charlize Theron as well as indies “The Space Between” and “Habit.” But it’s her work in “Sex Appeal,” Hulu’s new coming-of-age movie, which is about a brainy high schooler (Mika Abdalla) who tries preparing for a night with her long-distance boyfriend by experimenting with her best friend (Jake Short), that may get Jackson the most attention yet. She plays...
MOVIES
film-book.com

Chris Evans Slated to Play Gene Kelly in Upcoming Movie

Chris Evans Looking Towards Playing Gene Kelly in Future Film. Chris Evans is in negotiations to play the great Gene Kelly in a future movie which is currently in development. C’mon admit it. You love Chris Evans. The very likable Hollywood star is slated to appear as Gene Kelly in a movie which is based on the high-profile actor Evans’ own original idea. While the movie is untitled as of yet, the story line is said to revolve around a 12-year-old boy who works on MGM’s Lot in the early 1950’s. This boy creates in Kelly an imaginary friend. It sounds terrific already and John Logan will producing the upcoming movie as well as writing the film’s script, according to sources. Logan was a co-writer of the Oscar-winning 2000 movie, Gladiator.
MOVIES
Joplin Globe

2022 looks to be year of movie sequels and superheroes

It appears 2022 will be the year of the sequel — and the year of the superhero. Over the next 12 months, a mixture of Marvel- and DC-owned properties will receive some love up on the silver screen — Batman, Black Panther, The Flash, Doctor Strange, Aquaman and Thor.
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

Going to Beethoven’s 9th? Sorry, we’re playing the 7th

The Philadelphia Orchestra announces a disappointing program change:. In adherence with organizational COVID protocols, and to ensure the safety of audiences, artists, and staff, The Philadelphia Orchestra has changed the program for the New Year’s Celebration concerts scheduled for Friday, December 31, 2021, and Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Music#Classical Music#Trailer Music#Marvel#Morbius Composed#Rosemary S Baby#Elephant Music#Sony Pictures
massreview.org

Beethoven's Little Song

Let’s talk about the last movement of Beethoven’s last piano sonata. This is a very, very difficult thing to do. One, because you’re already thinking of this piece as a masterpiece, because who wouldn’t, faced with the connotations of that first sentence? And there is nothing that burdens music like knowledge of its greatness. In fact such an extensive mythos has accreted around the final movement of the Op.111 Sonata—re: its sacredness, its expressive power, its nibbling at the boundaries of what we think of as the sonata, or even art—that it’s sometimes very hard to listen to this piece as music, as opposed to civilisational artefact. By writing this I too risk contributing to precisely this problem—of people treating this work as an object, something to be either regarded from an awesome distance or reduced to its constituent parts, instead of something to be encountered, and lived with.
MUSIC
thenerdstash.com

Tom Holland Responds to Martin Scorsese On Superhero Movies

Tom Holland has responded to comments made by Martin Scorsese in 2019 when he said that he did not consider superhero movies to be cinema. It will come as no surprise that Holland doesn’t agree with Scorsese at all on this matter. Holland, star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter regarding the film’s box-office and critical success. Holland spoke of his experience making both superhero films and more “cinematic” films saying,
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Danielle Brooks Kept a List of Comic Book Characters That Looked Like Her — Until the Movies Came Out

Superhero movies and TV series have become the “Law & Order” franchise of today: A place where every actor on the vast spectrum of recognizability will almost certainly end up at one point or another. And despite admitting to not being a comics person before her role on HBO Max’s “Peacemaker,” Danielle Brooks recognized that paradigm shift, and started looking for roles that she might be right for if the comic was ever adapted, according to a new interview with Variety. “I used to have a list. I started doing research before getting this part of, like, if I were to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
classicfm.com

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

With centuries of history to consider, it can be easy to get in a bit of a twist when it comes to the various eras of Western classical music. Here’s a quick guide to the four key periods we usually learn about in music theory: Baroque, Classical, Romantic, 20th Century and beyond.
MUSIC
Fox News

Nicolas Cage comments on Alec Baldwin's deadly 'Rust' shooting: 'Know what the procedure is'

Nicolas Cage commented on the deadly "Rust" shooting and shared his thoughts on an actor’s responsibility to be responsible with firearms on movie sets. The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the indie-Western movie sparked a debate in Hollywood about whether real guns have any place on a movie set in an age where it is so easy to use fake guns and add things like muzzle flare in post-production.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy