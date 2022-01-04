ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Review: American Airlines Flagship Lounge New York – JFK

By Rocky Horan
travelcodex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Airlines Flagship JFK lounge has reopened in the post-covid era. American Airlines’ Flagship lounge is a step above the Admirals club. There are also more restrictions on who can and cannot enter the lounge. This private lounge, is meant for just those few lucky individuals flying in a premium...

www.travelcodex.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

American Airlines Introduces Sustainable Pajamas

Sustainability is a big focus for airlines nowadays, and at American Airlines that’s extending to first class pajamas…. American’s new pajamas are made of plastic bottles. @xJonNYC flags that American Airlines will be introducing new pajamas for international first class passengers as of January 10, 2022:. These are...
ADVOCACY
onemileatatime.com

Delayed: American Airlines’ Dallas To Tel Aviv Flight

One of American Airlines’ most exciting new long haul routes is between Dallas and Tel Aviv. The launch of this route has just been delayed once again, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. American’s Israel flight delayed again. In August 2019, American Airlines announced some...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Hawaii State
loyaltylobby.com

Airfare of the Day [Business Class] UNITED Los Angeles to Athens from $2,188

Today’s Airfare of the Day goes to United Airlines and their business class advance purchase fares for round trip travel departing from Los Angeles (LAX), United States to Athens (ATH), Greece. Remember to email or message us via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with your airfare-related questions or discoveries!. fare:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#Lounges#Admiral Club#Sna#Emerald Oneworld#Aa Oneworld#Covid
BoardingArea

Guide To American Airlines Systemwide Upgrades

While domestic upgrades are nice, upgrades on long haul flights are even nicer. Having a flat bed on an overnight transoceanic flight makes all the difference between arriving exhausted and arriving well rested. If not outright redeeming miles for an award ticket, there are sometimes opportunities to use miles or...
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

New Long-Haul Routes In 2021: American Airlines And Israel

Among many of the network movements American Airlines made in 2021, the carrier’s return to Israel was one of the special ones. With two routes in operation and a third planned to launch this year, American Airlines has bet on big on the market as it plans a post-crisis long-haul network that leans on the airline’s hub, network, and partnership strengths. To learn more about the airline’s moves in Israel, Simple Flying spoke with Brian Znotins, Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning at American Airlines.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
marketplace.org

Why do airlines set weird departure and arrival times?

This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
INDUSTRY
IFLScience

Plane Company To Operate 18,000 "Ghost Flights" To Keep Landing Slots

Flight company Lufthansa say they will be forced to carry out 18,000 "ghost flights" this winter in order to keep their take-off and landing slots. In the coming weeks, the group expects to cancel some 33,000 flights due to a fall in air travel caused by the spike in COVID-19 cases in the wake of Omicron. CEO Carsten Spohr told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that the reduced demand was coming from Germany, Switzerland and Austria, who have been hit especially hard during this wave of the pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fast Company

Safest airlines 2022: Reigning champ Qantas takes a nosedive, and Southwest falls off the list

As both travel and coronavirus cases surge, AirlineRatings.com has released its annual ranking of the world’s safest airlines, and this year’s list saw some turbulence. Notably, Qantas, the famously safe Australian carrier that topped the list for the past few years, took a steep nosedive down to seventh place. That was due to a “slight increase in incidents coupled with the fleet age,” AirlineRatings.com’s editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas told CNN. While the website doesn’t specify, it doesn’t escape notice that Qantas made a high-profile gaffe in October, when a Boeing flight en route from Perth to Adelaide had to be diverted due to a fuel imbalance, which was classified as a “serious incident.” (An imbalance occurs when the fuel tanks on the left and right wings of the place contain unequal amounts, making one side heavier than the other.)
INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

American Airlines Fined For Not Catering Kosher Meals

A Brazilian court is ordering American Airlines to pay ~$2,800 for not catering special meals for two travelers. Judge José Marcos Marrone of the Court of Justice of São Paulo recently oversaw two cases involving American Airlines forgetting to cater kosher meals on flights:. In the first case,...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

American Airlines Heads Back To Sydney

American Airlines has returned to Sydney. The first flight in several months touched down this week, joining rivals Qantas, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines on the Los Angeles – Sydney sector. The Dallas-based airline joins other airlines now restoring services to Australia’s biggest city. Daily American flights...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy