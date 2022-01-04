ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

What’s Cooking: Parmesan Crusted Salmon

YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BzkU_0dcX8v5300

Parmesan Crusted Salmon w/Lemon Cream Sauce

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 8-10 min

Serves: 4ppl

Ingredients:

  • (4) Salmon filets
  • 1t house blend
  • 2T Dijon Mustard
  • 1 cup of shredded Parmesan Cheese
  • ½ cup of toasted bread crumbs or panko
  • 1 t of paprika
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 shallot or ¼ of onion, diced
  • 6 T butter (melted and divided)
  • 1 cup of heavy cream
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • Drizzle of agave or honey

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 425-450 degrees
  • Mix cheese, bread crumbs, paprika, 3T of melted butter & lemon zest in shallow bowl
  • Spread Dijon mustard on flesh side of salmon and press cheese mixture on mustard
  • Place filets on sprayed sheet tray and put in oven. Bake to your desired doneness.
  • Put remaining melted butter in saucepan, add shallots/onions and sauté for 1 min. Pour heavy cream and lemon juice into pan. Heat until bubbling while whisking.
  • Turn off the heat. Let sit for 2 mins. Then add agave/honey and drizzle sauce over filets. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: Served salmon with an array of roasted vegetables. Good way to start a New Year New You plan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

One person dead following Tuesday evening accident in Waterford

Update: Police have released the identity of the victim in the Tuesday evening Waterford Twp. fatal accident. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 38-year-old Ryan Harding of Union City was traveling at a high rate of speed Tuesday evening just before 10 p.m. in a Chrysler Sebring when he failed to negotiate a curve on […]
UNION CITY, PA
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Salmon#Parmesan#Cream Cheese#Weather#Food Drink#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Cabbage Soup

It’s soup season and I am HERE for it! I love cozying up to a big bowl of piping hot soup!. Today, I am sharing my Cabbage Soup recipe and I think you are going to LOVE it! I know, I know, cabbage soup doesn’t sound that exciting, BUT this is one of my favorite vegetable soup recipes.
RECIPES
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES
Shape Magazine

Giada De Laurentiis Says This 4-Ingredient Pasta Dish Is Like 'a Hug In a Bowl'

This story originally appeared on EatingWell.com by Karla Walsh. If you have 5 minutes to invest in prep time and four ingredients on hand, then you have all it takes to whip up "one big skillet of comfort," according to pasta pro Giada De Laurentiis who recently made fans swoon over this recipe on Instagram. (ICYMI, this is the #1 mistake Giada De Laurentiis says nearly everyone makes with homemade pasta.)
RECIPES
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
YourErie

YourErie

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy