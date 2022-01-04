ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

I Am Once Again Imploring the Washington Football Team to Keep Their Name

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago

Today, the Washington Football Team announced they'd be revealing their new official name on February 2. It's been an extremely long rollout for something very few people really care about, but the saga will finally end in one month.

Conspiracies and guesses galore already litter the Internet as the greater football-viewing population attempts to figure out what the name will be before it is actually announced. I am here, though, to repeat the same plea I made when the organization announced the Football Team as its temporary name -- just keep it the Washington Football Team!

It's been two years now and we're all pretty much used to it. It was a little strange at first and it's still hard to talk about them in conversation because referring to the Football Team could mean either Washington or their opponents (both are football teams, after all). But it is familiar now. It'll be more of a pain to remember what the new name is than just sticking with it.

More importantly, the Football Team is a legitimately unique name! No other NFL franchise is anything like it. The logos tend to be a bit bland but can always be reimagined and honestly the merch is better than what they had previously. It is simple, and sometimes you just gotta keep it simple.

Whether it's the Commodores or the Admirals or whatever other dumb thing Dan Snyder decided would make him the most money, the Football Team remains the best option. It is one-of-a-kind and merchandise sales are based off how good the team is, not how cool the logo is. Keep the Washington Football Team!

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
The Big Lead

3 Most Likely Trade Destinations for Russell Wilson

Earlier this morning, Adam Schefter re-raised the possibility of Russell Wilson getting traded this offseason, saying "there is a leaguewide feeling, according to sources, that Carroll and Wilson will not be together again next season." With no first-round picks this offseason, the Seahawks clearly not in a position to win anytime soon and Wilson having already said he wants to win now, the odds are Wilson's time in Seattle is coming to a close.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Reportedly Very Interested In Jim Harbaugh

The college football world went into a little bit of a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that people from Michigan and the NFL believe Jim Harbaugh may be tempted to return to the NFL. Harbaugh last coached the San Francisco 49ers when he was...
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
NFL
The Big Lead

Stefon Diggs Scores Touchdown, Tells Bills Fans to Shut the F Up (Or Something Even More Crude]

The Buffalo Bills were in Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in Week 16. The Bills took a 17-7 lead in the second qaurter as Stefon Diggs scored on a touchdown pass from Josh Allen. To celebrate Diggs ran over to the crowd, singled out a few Patriots fans by pointing and saying, "you, you, you, you," and then yelled "shut the f--k up!" (Or see update below.)
NFL
The Big Lead

Antonio Brown Goes on the Defensive After Being Asked About Bruce Arians' Support

Antonio Brown had 10 catches for 101 yards in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. It was Brown's first game back since he was suspended for using a fake vaccination card. After the game ESPN's Jenna Laine asked Brown how it felt to have Bruce Arians in his corner and Brown went on the defensive and refused to answer any questions about the thing that got him suspended for three games.
NFL
The Big Lead

Bill Belichick Delighted By Reporter's Child

Try to think of the last time you saw Bill Belichick smile. Really think hard about this one. Well, we can reset the clock because the New England Patriots head coach had a pure moment of joy on Monday. During his press availability, Belichick was asked a question by NBC...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Teams#Logos#American Football#The Football Team#Commodores
The Big Lead

Poor Mike Zimmer

The Minnesota Vikings have placed quarterback Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19 list after he tested positive for the virus. They've activated Sean Mannion as an answer and indications are the journeyman signal-caller will get the start under center on Sunday night in Green Bay with all playoff hopes on the line. Backup Kellen Mond is also unvaccinated and could end up on the list as a close contact with Cousins. The reverse happened during this preseason when Mond tested positive and Cousins was sidelined.
NFL
Yardbarker

Video shows Deion Sanders’ tough leadership style with Jackson State

If there were any doubts about Deion Sanders’ ability to lead his program, those can probably be put to rest. A video went viral this week of Sanders’ tough style of leadership at Jackson State. The video, posted by Sanders’ son Deion Sanders Jr., showed Sanders yelling at his players in the locker room to get off their phones. The head coach said that anybody caught on his phone would not play that week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama assistant coach linked to potential Michigan opening

One of the biggest college football news stories of Monday was a report that Jim Harbaugh is tempted to leave Michigan for a return to the NFL. If Harbaugh indeed leaves his alma mater, an Alabama assistant is already being linked to UM. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted Monday, “If Harbaugh...
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett has amazing quote about Ben Roethlisberger farewell

Monday is likely to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field, and the Cleveland Browns are trying to spoil the party. Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett is particularly aware of the significance of Monday’s game. Speaking to ESPN prior to kickoff, Garrett had a fantastic one-liner about celebrating the occasion with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy