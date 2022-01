If you’re a regular shaver then you’ve definitely wondered if you have sensitive skin. And if you’ve wondered that, then you’ve definitely wondered which razors are the best razors for sensitive skin. It’s difficult to say definitively that there’s one universal best razor for sensitive skin because at the end of the day every person has a personal preference and every person’s skin is different. That being said, we do generally know quite a bit about the issues behind sensitive skin and the kinds of razors that can help avoid or at least minimize irritation during and after shaving. That includes...

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO