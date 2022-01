Traffic Collision on Country Club Road Causes Minor Injury. A Stockton traffic collision on January 4 involving an injury occurred after two vehicles collided. The accident reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), said that the collision happened around 11:30 a.m. along Country Club Road between Elmwood and Middlefield avenues between a Kia sedan and SUV. The incident did not block traffic, but at least one of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene. A minor injury was reported in the traffic collision.

