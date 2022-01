One hint of the quiet changes taking place in Lancaster County has been the appearance of a new generation of roofing companies, contracting firms, and restaurants with the names of owners like Ortiz or Garcia, an indication of the county’s changing population. Another sign is in the county’s public schools, where an increasing number of schoolchildren are Latino. Churches, grocery stores, neighborhoods have all been reflecting these changes as well.

