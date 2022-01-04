Police in New Hampshire are looking for a 7-year-old girl reported missing two years after she was last seen

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg speaks at a press conference in connection to Harmony Montgomery's disappearance. Manchester NH Police/Facebook

Manchester, New Hampshire police announced the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery, 7, on December 31.

Authorities say Harmony was last seen during an incident at home in Manchester in October 2019.

Officials have not released details on why it took two years to notice the girl's disappearance.

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for a 7-year-old girl who was last seen two years ago.

The Manchester Police Department announced the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery on New Year's Eve. They described Harmony as being about 4-feet tall and weighing 50 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is blind in the right eye and should wear glasses.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said at a December 31 press conference that Harmony was last seen at a residence in Manchester in October 2019, and called the circumstances of her disappearance "very concerning."

The New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families first notified police of Harmony's disappearance last week, according to Heather Hamel, a Manchester police spokesperson. Hamel told Insider on Tuesday that the department wouldn't release details on how the girl was first noticed to be missing, or why it's been two years since she was last seen.

"We know where she was supposed to be, and when we showed up she was not there," Hamel told Insider.

Aldenberg said in the press conferenece that detectives have "spoken with family members," but the chief declined to specify which family members, or what information detectives gleaned from those talks.

Detectives spent several hours on Sunday searching the residence where Harmony was last known to reside with her father. According to the New Hampshire Union-Leader , records show that the home was sold in 2020. Aldenberg said in the press conference that the person who currently lives in that home is not involved with the investigation.

Manchester police announced on Monday that the department had started a dedicated tip line in connection to Harmony's disappearance, and a combined reward of $12,500 was being offered for tips.

Also on Monday, The Daily Beast spoke to a man who identified himself as Harmony's great-uncle, Kevin Montgomery, who said he made a report to DCYF in July 2019 when he saw that Harmony had a black eye. Montgomery told the outlet that nothing ever came of his report.

DCYF declined to comment to Insider on Tuesday, citing state and federal law which "requires us to protect the confidentiality of children and families" served and engaged with the agency.

The last time Montgomery saw Harmony was in October 2019, he told The Daily Beast, during an incident at the home where Harmony lived with her father. Montgomery said he tried to push his way into the home that day, and saw Harmony inside, looking like "a scared puppy." After that incident, Montgomery told the news outlet that the girl's father cut off communication with him and other family members.

While Montgomery has resigned himself to the possibility that he may "never see her alive again," Aldenberg said the investigation is still very much in "rescue mode."

"This is not a recovery," Aldenberg said at the press conference. "All efforts are focused on that Harmony is alive, and we are going to do everything that we can to find her in that condition."

The Washington Post learned that Harmony spent much of her early life in foster care in Massachusetts. Blair Miller, who adopted Harmony's younger brother, Jamison, in 2019, told the Post that Jamison often talks about his sister. Miller said he and his husband have frequently asked the boy's mother, Crystal Sorey, if they could connect with Harmony.

According to Miller, Sorey has always seemed worried about Harmony, who she said was in her father's custody in New Hampshire, and could not reach her. Insider called a number associated with Sorey on Tuesday but did not immediately receive a response.