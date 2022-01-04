ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Jackson gives rare glimpse at her private life with fifth birthday post for son Eissa

By Rebecah Jacobs
 2 days ago

Even though we’re used to Janet Jackson keeping her personal life private, she’s starting the New Year by letting fans in on a special moment.

The “Together Again” singer took to Instagram on Monday, January 3 to wish her son, Eissa Al Mana, a happy fifth birthday. In her sweet birthday message, the 55-year-old wrote that she hoped the little boy‘s life would be “full of magical moments.”

For the birthday wish, Janet kept things simple, uploading a screenshot of some black text on a gray background that was bordered by a string of festive emojis.

“You’re growing up so fast,” she wrote. “Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wish you a life full of magical moments.”

She continued, “You’re Mama’s Luv. Happy 5th Birthday baby!”

Fans and famous friends flocked to Janet’s comments to wish the 5-year-old a happy birthday--but some of the singer’s followers were still disappointed that the proud mom’s post didn’t include any pictures of Eissa.

“Can we see our cousin?? 😭” one fan wrote.

Another responded to a comment about wanting to see pictures, speculating that the toddler’s father might not be okay with photos making their way into the public eye.

“She posted him early on,” she user began. “It could be her estranged husband or ex husband has said no to posting him on social media or her website.”

Jackson shares her son with her ex-husband, Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana.

She and the businessman started their relationship in 2010, a year after she ended her long relationship with Jermaine Dupri, and they tied the knot in 2012.

On January 3, 2017, the couple announced that they had welcomed a baby boy. Unfortunately, Jackson’s relationship with Al Mana didn’t last long past Eissa’s birth, and the pair announced their split in April 2017.

As she opens up about her private life more and more, the legendary musician is getting ready for her upcoming Lifetime documentary, Janet.

