Kern County reports 10 omicron COVID variant cases

In a report to the Kern County Board of Supervisors, Kern County Public Health's Brynn Carrigan says there are 10 omicron COVID variant cases in Kern. Kern Public Health also reported that the current case rate is 15.2%.

"Although we have not seen a significant increase in our hospitalizations from this increase in cases yet, we are gearing up for the potential for another surge in our hospital and pre-hospital systems. We currently have two state staff teams that are in Kern that have expanded our ICU hospital bed capacity."

Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern Public Health

The Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) confirmed its first known case of the omicron variant, in a traveler returning to Fresno County who tested positive on Dec. 10th, 2021. Elsewhere in the Central Valley, Tulare County has 19 confirmed omicron cases as of Tuesday.

Los Angeles County reported its first omicron case on Dec. 2nd, 2021. According to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, omicron is the dominate COVID strain in their county.

Kern COVID-19 tracker: 166,183 total cases, 1,918 deaths, 157,603 recovered