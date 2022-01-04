ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

MORE THAN PINK Walk returns to West Palm

By Aja Dorsainvil
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UefEb_0dcX7rEG00

The Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk is returning in-person to West Palm Beach on Jan. 29.

The walk will be held at the Meyer Amphitheater. The annual event brings together a community of hope and compassion to raise funds to save lives from breast cancer.

Funds raised support Komen’s advocacy, research investments and support of people facing breast cancer today, ensuring everyone can get the care they need to live.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. followed by the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10 a.m.

To register, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
West Palm Beach, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#The Walk#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy