Washington To Reveal New Name On Feb. 2; Won’t Be RedWolves

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
AP -- Washington's NFL team says it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2. Team president Jason Wright confirmed that the...

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

