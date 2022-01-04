ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Legal Aid Foundation of Tallahassee to provide free legal consultations

By Legal Aid Foundation of Tallahassee
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Byy5B_0dcX7nwa00

The Legal Aid Foundation of Tallahassee (LAF) and volunteer lawyers are providing free legal consultations to the community for civil law matters from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.

LAF will host the “Mobile Law for All” at Jake Gaither Community Center, 801 Bragg Drive, Tallahassee, Florida 32305. Due to COVID-19, LAF is encouraging clients to sign up for virtual consultation appointments.

Walk-ins to the clinic will be accepted.

This event is an opportunity for the citizens of Leon County to have a free 30-minute consultation with a volunteer attorney regarding civil matters.

Volunteer attorneys will be available for free legal advice in matters such as: Family Law, Parenting Time, Divorce, Child Support, Landlord/Tenant, Healthcare Surrogate, Wills Employment Discrimination, Expungements, Money Disputes, Property Disputes and more.

Interested clients and lawyers who wish to participate may sign-up online at www.legalaidtallahassee.org/mobile-law/ or may also email Promise Zone Program Administrator Bernice Holliday at bernice@legalaidtallahassee.org or call (850) 765-6658.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employment Discrimination#Attorneys#The Legal Aid Foundation#Laf#Walk Ins#Property Disputes#Promise Zone Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Parenting
WTXL ABC 27 News

Local leaders invited to virtual meeting on COVID-19 surge

Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor has invited community and healthcare leaders to attend a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the current convergence of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta and Omicron variants which is leading to new highs in average daily cases nationally and locally.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

2021: A year in review

The ABC 27 Digital Team selected these five stories based on web analytics. The first opposition by Gov. DeSantis to masks in schools came on May 11, 2021, when Gov. DeSantis said during a press conference that children did not need to be wearing masks in schools anymore. LCS said two weeks later that no changes would happen before the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy