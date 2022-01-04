Legal Aid Foundation of Tallahassee to provide free legal consultations
The Legal Aid Foundation of Tallahassee (LAF) and volunteer lawyers are providing free legal consultations to the community for civil law matters from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
LAF will host the “Mobile Law for All” at Jake Gaither Community Center, 801 Bragg Drive, Tallahassee, Florida 32305. Due to COVID-19, LAF is encouraging clients to sign up for virtual consultation appointments.
Walk-ins to the clinic will be accepted.
This event is an opportunity for the citizens of Leon County to have a free 30-minute consultation with a volunteer attorney regarding civil matters.
Volunteer attorneys will be available for free legal advice in matters such as: Family Law, Parenting Time, Divorce, Child Support, Landlord/Tenant, Healthcare Surrogate, Wills Employment Discrimination, Expungements, Money Disputes, Property Disputes and more.
Interested clients and lawyers who wish to participate may sign-up online at www.legalaidtallahassee.org/mobile-law/ or may also email Promise Zone Program Administrator Bernice Holliday at bernice@legalaidtallahassee.org or call (850) 765-6658.
