Melania Trump launches auction of 'Head of State Collection'

By Matthew Miller
 2 days ago

F ormer first lady Melania Trump announced on Tuesday the launching of an online auction that will include the sale of her artwork and clothing.

The auction is dubbed the "Head of State Collection" and includes the sale of "three important one-of-a-kind signed items" related to French President Emmanuel Macron's 2018 visit to the White House, according to Trump's website .

The auction includes the white, broad-brimmed hat Trump wore during Macron's visit, designed by Hervé Pierre. The hat is also signed by Trump.

"Mrs. Trump envisioned a very strong, modern hat with a large brim that matched the Michael Kors suit perfectly," according to the description of the hat on the website. "The elegant hat, without ornate decoration, spoke loudly to Mrs. Trump’s admiration for millinery design and superior craftsmanship. This one-of-a-kind hat was constructed from the same white crepe textile as the suit, and fabricated in New York City."

The auction also includes a watercolor painting of Trump wearing the hat, painted by French artist Marc-Antoine Coulon. The painting is signed by both Trump and Coulon.

"Mr. Coulon’s watercolor on paper interprets Mrs. Trump’s iconic look during this important state visit," the website said.

Lastly, the auction includes a nonfungible token of Coulon's painting, including subtle motion in the artwork. An NFT is a digital entity that is unique and noninterchangeable to whoever owns the NFT. The NFT of Trump will be minted on the Solana blockchain.

The starting bid for the collection is $250,000, according to the website. A portion of the proceeds will go to providing children in foster care with access to computer science education.

