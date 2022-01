The TCL NXTPAPER 10s is a tablet with a 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a MediaTek MT8768E processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It’s the latest in a line of tablets from TCL to feature the company’s “paper-like” NXTPAPER display technology which are full color, anti-glare screens designed for high visibility, low blue-light emission, and an emphasis on reducing eye strain. The NXTPAPER 10S should be available in Europe and China later this month for $249, but there’s no word on if or when you’ll be able to buy one in North America.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO