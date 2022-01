This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. The Galaxy S20 FE was the steal of the year when it came out back in September 2020. Sure, it cut some corners in areas like build quality and connectivity (the base model didn't feature 5G), but these compromises were very easy to overlook thanks to things like the capable camera system, which was either as good or better than the one on the Galaxy S20, as well as the rest of the features that put the S20 FE on par with Samsung's more premium flagships.

