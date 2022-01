Governor Hochul will be laying out her vision for the year ahead during her first State of the State address Wednesday. The governor is going to give her speech at 1:00 pm in the Assembly Chamber at the State Capitol. Among the items she's expected to discuss are the state's ongoing response to the COVID-19 crisis and putting term limits in place for statewide elected officials. Anyone who wants to watch the Hochul's speech this afternoon can do so at governor.ny.gov.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO