Metroid Prime is considered one of the best video games of the series. The return of Samus to Nintendo video consoles, back in 2002, it meant the consolidation of Retro Studios as one of the fittest development teams, at that time, of the Japanese company. The title has staunch defenders, and it is a video game experience that is still fully valid today. Surely that is what they think from SCU Team, a small development team that is carrying out a remake of the mythical video game that intends to transfer it to a two-dimensional environment. Its creators, who have been with the project for a long time, have just announced that It already has a playable demo so we can taste its honeys.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO