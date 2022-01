Bridal showers are typically one of the first of many events for a bride and groom leading up to their big day. Whether the couple hosts a co-ed wedding shower, or one of the bride's besties organizes a ladies-only luncheon, the bridal shower is a time for offering sage advice, sharing hot gossip about the couple, and celebrating the love they have for each other. Beside the delicious food offerings and boozy cocktail menu that is sure to be featured, a bridal shower should offer fun bridal shower games for guests. Some guests may not know each other, so ice breaker formatted games are great ways to start mingling, before the feasting and gift exchanging begins. We've rounded up the best bridal shower games so that your guests are guaranteed to laugh and cry with joy at some of these ridiculously funny activities.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO