Ryan Gosling says watching his daughters grow up makes him more conscious of time

By Celebretainment
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Gosling says seeing his daughters grow up has made him more conscious of time passing. The 41-year-old actor - who has Esmerelda, seven, and Amada, five, with long-term partner Eve Mendes - is aware of how "fast" his children are growing up, and he finds himself thinking a lot about...

Us Weekly

Ryan Gosling Reveals Whether His and Eva Mendes’ 2 Daughters Understand His Fame

Working dad! Ryan Gosling’s two daughters are starting to understand that they have a famous father. “I think they finally figured it out … that my name is actually The Gray Man and I’m an assassin for the CIA,” the actor, 41, joked to British GQ on Saturday, January 1, referencing his upcoming Netflix movie, The Gray Man. He noted that Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5, recently watched one of their mom Eva Mendes’ projects.
The Press

Cher admits to living a 'strange life'

Cher lives "a very strange life". The 75-year-old singer - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - has revealed that she communicates with people from "every walk of life" in an effort to stay grounded. The 'I Got You Babe' hitmaker explained: "I have to keep...
wonderwall.com

The hilarious reason Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' kids think Eva's the cooler parent, more news

Ryan Gosling makes rare comment about family life with Eva Mendes. Ryan Gosling isn't convinced his daughters with Eva Mendes completely get what their parents do for a living. He is, however, sure Eva is the Cool Parent when it comes to household movie star status. In a rare comment about his family, Ryan tells British GQ 7-year-old Esmeralda and 5-year-old Amada have a history of confusing their parents' real-life jobs as actors with the more exciting stories their characters live out onscreen. This apparently led Esmeralda to once yell "You're winning!" at Ryan when she was watching him shoot a fight scene with Harrison Ford for "Blade Runner 2049," Ryan recalls. He adds the girls also thought he worked on the moon when he was filming "First Man." By now, he jokes, "I think they finally figured it out… that my name is actually 'The Gray Man' and I'm an assassin for the CIA." Still, he says mom probably reigns supreme because she starred in a 1999 movie about a kid turning into a pig, which they watched during lockdown. "'My Brother The Pig' was a big hit," Ryan says. "I highly recommend it, by the way. Eva's amazing in it."
Ryan Gosling
WHAS 11

Ryan Gosling Shares How Parenthood Has Changed Him

Ryan Gosling is pondering the passage of time. In an interview with GQ UK, the 41-year-old actor offers a rare glimpse into his life with his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, and reveals how their two daughters, Amada, 5, and Esmeralda, 7, have made him acutely aware at how quickly life seems to go by.
SheKnows

Tori Spelling Has Taken the Same Photo of Her 5 Kids for 13 Years & It's So Sweet and Inspiring

Making family memories is perhaps one of the best parts of being a parent, and that’s something Tori Spelling knows very well. The BH90210 star took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share the annual tradition she celebrates with her five kids and it’s truly the best way to see how fast they’ve all grown up. Spelling shared a photo of her crew all bundled up in winter gear in the snow in Lake Arrowhead Village, California, revealing that she’s taken the same shot each year for the past 13 years. “My 5 little cuties snowbound…” she captioned the adorable...
romper.com

Ryan Gosling Asked His Best Teacher For Help Homeschooling His Kids: His Mom

Like many parents, Ryan Gosling has spent most of the pandemic focused on his two children. The La La Land actor recently opened up about some of the challenges he and his longtime partner Eva Mendes have faced as parents during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including taking over the education of their 5-and-7-year-old daughters. In an interview with British GQ, Gosling revealed that when it came time to homeschool his children, he turned to one of the greatest teachers he ever had for help: his mother.
WUSA

Jimmy Fallon Tests Positive for COVID, Says His Daughters Got It Too

Jimmy Fallon tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays. On Monday's The Tonight Show, the 47-year-old late-night host discussed his experience with the coronavirus, noting that he tested positive on the first day of the network's holiday break. "On Saturday I was going to come in and do a bit...
parentherald.com

Ryan Gosling Does More Acting at Home Than in His Movies To Entertain Daughters While in Lockdown

Ryan Gosling might be a busy Hollywood superstar, but during the pandemic lockdown, he got to spend a lot of downtime with his daughters, seven-year-old Esmeralda and five-year-old Amada. To keep them entertained, the doting dad felt that he and his partner, Eva Mendes, did more acting at home than in their movies and admitted that they had to deal with a tougher crowd of two young kids.
HOLAUSA

Ryan Gosling reveals the most adorable moment with his daughter Esmeralda

Ryan Gosling is looking back at one of his sweetest memories on the set of ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ involving his 7-year-old daughter Esmeralda and his co-star Harrison Ford. The actor recently talked about his family and career during his latest interview with British GQ, revealing a hilarious situation that happened while filming the acclaimed sci-fi thriller, having his daughter on set at that time.
Popculture

Ryan Gosling Gets Candid About His Family in Rare Admission

In a rare occasion, Ryan Gosling opened up about his family life with Eva Mendes in his latest interview for GQ UK. Mendes and Gosling have been together for years and share two children together: Amada, 5, and Esmeralda, 7. The actor reveals how the addition of the two kids has taught him about the value of time –– especially during the pandemic.
