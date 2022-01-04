ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updates: Dougie Hamilton, Latest COVID-19 Protocol [PODCAST]

And also Happy 23rd Birthday to our captain, Nico Hischier!. The New Jersey Devils take on the Boston Bruins tonight and are riding a three game winning streak. Currently,...

Nico back, Nolan Foote's season debut, and Johnsson in COVID-19 Protocol

The Columbus Blue Jackets come into the Prudential Center tonight to take on the New Jersey Devils. The Blue Jackets are 15-15-1 with 31 points and the Devils are 13-15-5 with 31 points as well. Couple game notes:. 1. Nico Hischier will be playing tonight after suffering an ankle injury...
CBJ— Two Way Dancing With the Devils

The Union Blue return to the ice, and this time it will be a home and home series with the New Jersey Devils. Tonight’s first contest is in Newark, prior to the weekend at home. This is the first time battling since Halloween night, where Patrik Laine’s slap shot...
Jack Hughes Showing Dominance Since Christmas Break

The New Jersey Devils beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 to earn their fourth victory in five games, and climb back within three points of a playoff spot. However, the real story of last night’s game continues to be the dominant play of Jack Hughes. I’m sure you know...
Nico Hischier
Dougie Hamilton
Willie O’Ree Won’t Be Able To Attend His Bruins Jersey Retirement Ceremony In Person

BOSTON (CBS) — Last year, the Boston Bruins postponed the jersey retirement ceremony of Willie O’Ree until 2022, in part so that the ceremony would take place “in front of a TD Garden crowd packed with passionate Bruins fans, who can express their admiration and appreciation for Willie and create the meaningful moment he has earned throughout his incredible career.” The fans will indeed be in attendance for the ceremony on Jan. 18. But unfortunately, O’Ree himself will not be present. Because of the risks associated with the ongoing pandemic, the 86-year-old O’Ree has decided to remain in California and participate virtually...
New Jersey Devils
Dean Evason, Wild Players Furious After Cheap Shot on Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
Tuukka Rask Signs PTO With Providence Bruins, But AHL Tune-Ups Will Have To Wait

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask is now officially back with the Bruins. Just not the Boston Bruins. Not yet, at least. That will come soon enough. On Thursday, the veteran goaltender signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins, as he inches closer to a return to the NHL. The 34-year-old Rask was set to start in net for Providence on Friday when Boston’s AHL affiliate hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. But Friday and Sunday’s P-Bruins games were both postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting Lehigh Valley, so Rask’s tune-ups will have to wait. Providence’s next game is scheduled for Friday,...
