WEDNESDAY, Jan. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) – Be concerned about the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, President Joe Biden urged Americans on Tuesday, but don’t be alarmed. Biden delivered that message to reporters prior to a meeting with his COVID-19 response team, saying he was trying to convey both his administration’s urgency in responding to COVID and the fact that the country now has more tools to fight the virus, the Associated Press reported.

