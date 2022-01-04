Reward offered after elk killed illegally in Claiborne County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are looking for those responsible for a bull elk that was poached in Claiborne County, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency . To help find them, a $4,000 reward is being offered in return for information that leads to a conviction.What’s next for elk in the Smokies 20 years after experimental release
Around lunchtime on Friday, Dec. 31, a hunter reported finding a 5×5 bull elk that had been shot in the Valley Creek area of the Ed Carter Unit of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area, formerly known as the Tackett Creek Unit.
The elk was found dead just north of the graveyard off Valley Creek Road, which runs through the eastern portion of the WMA. A necropsy was performed at the UT College of Veterinary Medicine and confirmed the animal had been shot and a bullet was recovered.TWRA: Spring turkey quota hunts application period open
The Pine Mountain Long Beards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation have joined together to offer the $4,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for the elk’s death.PHOTOS: Look back in time at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
If you have information about this case, contact TWRA Wildlife Officers Brenden Marlow (615) 571-4792 or Michael Cavins (865) 318-3349 , or the TWRA poaching hotline at 1(800) 831-1174 . All caller information will remain anonymous.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
