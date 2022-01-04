ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County, TN

Reward offered after elk killed illegally in Claiborne County

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Joxpw_0dcX4ges00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are looking for those responsible for a bull elk that was poached in Claiborne County, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency . To help find them, a $4,000 reward is being offered in return for information that leads to a conviction.

What’s next for elk in the Smokies 20 years after experimental release

Around lunchtime on Friday, Dec. 31, a hunter reported finding a 5×5 bull elk that had been shot in the Valley Creek area of the Ed Carter Unit of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area, formerly known as the Tackett Creek Unit.

The elk was found dead just north of the graveyard off Valley Creek Road, which runs through the eastern portion of the WMA. A necropsy was performed at the UT College of Veterinary Medicine and confirmed the animal had been shot and a bullet was recovered.

TWRA: Spring turkey quota hunts application period open
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3YDx_0dcX4ges00

The Pine Mountain Long Beards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation have joined together to offer the $4,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for the elk’s death.

PHOTOS: Look back in time at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

If you have information about this case, contact TWRA Wildlife Officers Brenden Marlow (615) 571-4792 or Michael Cavins (865) 318-3349 , or the TWRA poaching hotline at 1(800) 831-1174 . All caller information will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Claiborne County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Claiborne County, TN
WATE

PHOTOS: Snow in Knoxville and East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Winter weather is heading into East Tennessee with Middle Tennessee already seeing heavy snow Thursday Morning. The valley is expected to get 1-3 inches of snow. Concentrated pockets of snow called snow bands could bring locally heavier amounts according to WATE 6 On Your Side meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Editor’s Note: This […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville Police: Missing man found safe

UPDATE: Moore has been located and is safe according to Knoxville Police. KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who is autistic. Devante Moore, 20, was last seen at the City-County Building in downtown Knoxville at around 1 p.m. Police say he is […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Management#Poaching#Weather#Ed Carter#The Tackett Creek Unit#Twra Wildlife
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

WATE

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy