Fatal fire reported in Greenville

By Herald-Banner staff report
The Herald-Banner
 2 days ago
The Greenville Fire Department has released the following information today in connection with an early Monday morning fatal fire:

At approximately 1:50 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022, the Greenville Fire Department (GFD) was dispatched to a structure fire in the 2400 block of Beecha Street.

Initial crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the residence. During the initial search of the residence a male victim was found deceased. The fire is currently under investigation by the GFD Fire Marshal’s Office with assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

