Deadly D.C. storm kills 5, leaves 850,000 without power

Heavy snow, very low temperatures, gusting winds, and treacherous conditions have put more than 100 million people throughout the United States on high alert this week. The National Weather Service has issued different advisories, alerts, watches, and warnings connected to two winter storm systems for 38 states, from Washington to New York.
It’s been four days since a winter storm pounded Virginia with up to 11 inches of snow and left tens of thousands of residents without power. Crews at utility company Dominion Energy have been working tirelessly ever since to ensure a swift response to the outages. But with heavy, wet snow knocking down trees and making some areas especially inaccessible by road, drones have played a critical role in giving linemen a head-start on understanding what they’re dealing with.
Meteorologists were busy monitoring the possibility for yet another winter storm to take shape and target areas from the Midwest to the Northeast late this week, while sections of the mid-Atlantic were coping with the first substantial blizzard of the season early this week. The second storm, which is now...
Hundreds of people are still without power after this weekend's weather. "It's rare when a snowstorm comes to Alabama and the North, but when we do get it, we all sit in the home, huddled," Tim Kall said. Kall and about 3,500 other people lost power when a lightning strike...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Thousands of homes in southcentral Alaska are without power amid below-freezing weather after a persistent windstorm with gusts up to 90 mph blew through the area over the weekend, taking down power lines, damaging buildings and flipping semitrucks and small aircraft. Approximately 8,500 people in the...
Monday's severe winter storm pounded parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia, causing major storm damage.
Federal government offices and schools in the Washington, D.C., area were closed today as the region received its first significant snowfall of the season, part of a winter storm that left more than half a million customers without power as it moved up the East Coast. “A major winter storm...
Commuters are struggling Tuesday in the aftermath of a major snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the D.C. area a day earlier. Frozen roadways, particularly south of D.C., are the biggest concern Tuesday as cooler temperatures overnight turned snow into ice, Storm Team4 said.
Thousands of people in the Hampton County and Lowcountry area woke up without electrical power Monday morning following a line of severe storms that swept through overnight. A powerful cold front moved east into Georgia and South Carolina on Sunday evening, bringing with it heavy rains and strong winds, leaving thousands of residents without electrical power but with no major structural damage.
MACON, Ga. — Rain and heavy winds apparently knocked down some power lines around Central Georgia Monday morning. The winds blasting in with this cold front are leading to a busy morning for road and power crews. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are still possible throughout the day Monday. Drive very carefully, especially in any high profile vehicles.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Powerful storms that blew across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry Sunday night continue to have an impact on the area. As of Monday morning, thousands are without power in the Savannah metro area, according to Georgia Power. Dominion Energy reports similar numbers in South Carolina. Below:...
Amid days of snowfall and significant weather in Northern California, tens of thousands of people across the Sierra and foothills are still without power. Utility crews are working to restore energy to people who began losing power during the holidays as another cycle of rain and snow is expected to pass through the region. However, this round will not be as significant compared to weather from days past.
First Alert as snow, rain, wind, severe weather expected across the region. This will be a morning to take it easy on the roadways as heavy rain is bringing impacts to much of the area. Car stuck in floodwater on North Tryon Street near uptown Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A winter storm that moved through Western North Carolina on Monday left downed trees and power lines and closed roads in its wake. On Monday morning, drivers on Brevard Road had to turn around when they discovered the road was closed from Clayton Road to Parkway Crescent, where a large section of power lines that had been knocked to the ground by a tree that had fallen.
A winter storm has brought snow and fierce winds to the U.S mid-Atlantic states and parts of the South, leading to power outages for hundreds of thousands of people and the closure of federal government offices in Washington. Up to 25 centimeters of snow was forecast in Washington as well...
Duke Energy reported nu power outages affecting more than 5,000 Alamance County residents Monday as strong winds and storms moved over the area.
As of 7:45 a.m. Monday, 4,158 customers were without power, with the largest outages seen in the Burlington and Glen Raven areas. Southern Alamance County and the Altamaha-Ossipee area were also heavily affected.
DAVENPORT, Wash. – Avista has reported several outages in Davenport and the Fruitland with unknown causes. They say crews are investigating the situation and working to restore power as quickly as possible. Current outages: 1,104. In these cold temperatures, it is important to stay warm. The National Weather Service...
SALYER, Calif. — Hundreds are still without power since Trinity County was hit with winter storms, devastating some members of the community. Since we first spoke to Trinity County Food Bank officials last Thursday, they said they've received numerous calls from people in the community offering donations. However, for those still stuck in their homes, what they really need now is gas and propane for heat.
