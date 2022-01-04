ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Deadly D.C. storm kills 5, leaves 850,000 without power

Fremont Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us how a...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
dronedj.com

Drones help fix outages after Virginia winter storm leaves thousands without power

It’s been four days since a winter storm pounded Virginia with up to 11 inches of snow and left tens of thousands of residents without power. Crews at utility company Dominion Energy have been working tirelessly ever since to ensure a swift response to the outages. But with heavy, wet snow knocking down trees and making some areas especially inaccessible by road, drones have played a critical role in giving linemen a head-start on understanding what they’re dealing with.
VIRGINIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Monitoring Possible Snowstorm That Might Hit the Midwest

Meteorologists were busy monitoring the possibility for yet another winter storm to take shape and target areas from the Midwest to the Northeast late this week, while sections of the mid-Atlantic were coping with the first substantial blizzard of the season early this week. The second storm, which is now...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
WOKV

Alaska windstorm leaves thousands without power amid below freezing temperatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Thousands of homes in southcentral Alaska are without power amid below-freezing weather after a persistent windstorm with gusts up to 90 mph blew through the area over the weekend, taking down power lines, damaging buildings and flipping semitrucks and small aircraft. Approximately 8,500 people in the...
staradvertiser.com

Winter storm hits Washington, D.C.; power knocked out across Southeast

Federal government offices and schools in the Washington, D.C., area were closed today as the region received its first significant snowfall of the season, part of a winter storm that left more than half a million customers without power as it moved up the East Coast. “A major winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NBC Washington

Snowstorm Aftermath: What to Know Tuesday in the D.C. Area

Commuters are struggling Tuesday in the aftermath of a major snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the D.C. area a day earlier. Frozen roadways, particularly south of D.C., are the biggest concern Tuesday as cooler temperatures overnight turned snow into ice, Storm Team4 said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
blufftontoday.com

Thousands without power Monday after storm sweeps through S.C. Lowcountry

Thousands of people in the Hampton County and Lowcountry area woke up without electrical power Monday morning following a line of severe storms that swept through overnight. A powerful cold front moved east into Georgia and South Carolina on Sunday evening, bringing with it heavy rains and strong winds, leaving thousands of residents without electrical power but with no major structural damage.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
13WMAZ

Windy night across Central Georgia leaves hundreds without power

MACON, Ga. — Rain and heavy winds apparently knocked down some power lines around Central Georgia Monday morning. The winds blasting in with this cold front are leading to a busy morning for road and power crews. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are still possible throughout the day Monday. Drive very carefully, especially in any high profile vehicles.
GEORGIA STATE
KSBW.com

Tens of thousands of people still without power following NorCal storm

Amid days of snowfall and significant weather in Northern California, tens of thousands of people across the Sierra and foothills are still without power. Utility crews are working to restore energy to people who began losing power during the holidays as another cycle of rain and snow is expected to pass through the region. However, this round will not be as significant compared to weather from days past.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WBTV

Thousands without power as storms move through region

First Alert as snow, rain, wind, severe weather expected across the region. This will be a morning to take it easy on the roadways as heavy rain is bringing impacts to much of the area. Car stuck in floodwater on North Tryon Street near uptown Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
my40.tv

Winter storm leaves downed power lines, trees across WNC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A winter storm that moved through Western North Carolina on Monday left downed trees and power lines and closed roads in its wake. On Monday morning, drivers on Brevard Road had to turn around when they discovered the road was closed from Clayton Road to Parkway Crescent, where a large section of power lines that had been knocked to the ground by a tree that had fallen.
ASHEVILLE, NC
raleighnews.net

Winter Storm Hits Eastern US, Hundreds of Thousands Without Power

A winter storm has brought snow and fierce winds to the U.S mid-Atlantic states and parts of the South, leading to power outages for hundreds of thousands of people and the closure of federal government offices in Washington. Up to 25 centimeters of snow was forecast in Washington as well...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 28 Spokane

Outages near Davenport leave more than 1,000 homes without power

DAVENPORT, Wash. – Avista has reported several outages in Davenport and the Fruitland with unknown causes. They say crews are investigating the situation and working to restore power as quickly as possible. Current outages: 1,104. In these cold temperatures, it is important to stay warm. The National Weather Service...
DAVENPORT, WA
krcrtv.com

Trinity County winter storms leave some without heat; in need of gas and propane

SALYER, Calif. — Hundreds are still without power since Trinity County was hit with winter storms, devastating some members of the community. Since we first spoke to Trinity County Food Bank officials last Thursday, they said they've received numerous calls from people in the community offering donations. However, for those still stuck in their homes, what they really need now is gas and propane for heat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy